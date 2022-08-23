ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

WSDOT working with the community to address local homelessness

SEATTLE, Wash. — An estimated 60 to 70 people living at the encampment at 10th & Dearborn. King Co. Regional Homelessness Authority & local organizations have been doing outreach over the past six weeks to assess the situation and everyone’s different needs. They say the majority have accepted...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Alaska Airlines adds new route to Anchorage from Paine Field in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines is adding a new route from Paine Field in Everett. The airline is introducing nonstop flights between Everett and Anchorage, Alaska, with service set to begin at the end of November. Tickets for those flights are on sale now. There are currently two flights...
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Police investigating multiple weekend shootings

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police are investigating two different shootings that took place over the weekend. One took place on Saturday morning, where a 911 caller reported that someone had just been shot. The arriving officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. Police began first aid then the Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Cause in Kent apartment fire currently unknown

KENT, Wash. — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Puget Sound Fire units responded to an apartment fire in the 25800 block of 27th Place. When units arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the 2-story apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in roughly 40 minutes.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Help needed to find driver who hit and killed Vashon Island man

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The search is on for whoever hit a man on Vashon Island and just left Phil Cushman’s friends now tell us they’re outraged that nobody’s claiming responsibility. “I am an author, and I have no words there are no words for this...
VASHON, WA
KOMO News

Police car catches fire in the street in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A police car caught fire on the street in Renton. The fire broke out along Powell Avenue at SW 7th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The fire department, which knocked down the flames, said it received calls about explosions coming from the car. Renton police said...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Overnight lane reductions set for northbound I-5 in Seattle this Sunday

SEATTLE, Wash. — Interstate 5 will be closed on Sunday evening due to construction work being done for the Seattle Convention Center expansion project. Travelers should expect and prepare for delays throughout the greater Seattle area with a full closure of State route 520 between Settle and Bellevue. Multiple...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

One killed, one injured after Saturday evening shooting in Columbia City

SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after reports that one man was killed, and another critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City on Saturday evening. 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street. Officers arrived and found two adult male victims. The...
SEATTLE, WA

