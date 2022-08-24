No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants. There have been no reported outbreaks ofillness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at therestaurant chain in four states.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO