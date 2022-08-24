Read full article on original website
SPCA Westchester rescues beagles from mass breeding facility in Virginia
The SPCA says the dogs are now in Briarcliff Manor as the Humane Society of the United States removes about 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeder in Cumberland, Virginia, selling the dogs to labs for animal experimentation.
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
N.J. reports 2,058 COVID cases, 15 deaths as rate of transmission levels off
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths as the state’s rate of transmission remained steady. New Jersey’s rate of transmission was 0.86 on Thursday. The rate was 1.01 at the beginning of the month. A transmission rate below 1 is...
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurants
No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants. There have been no reported outbreaks ofillness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at therestaurant chain in four states.
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
NJ confirms 1st human cases of this mosquito-borne virus in 2022
TRENTON — Health officials have urged residents to keep their bug spray stocked through the late summer and early fall, as the state has confirmed its first human cases of West Nile Virus this year. Three men tested positive earlier in August for the mosquito-borne illness, in Ocean, Morris...
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
Living in New Jersey Is Killing Us – Life Expectancy Plummets
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
New Jersey’s most beloved breeds
NEW JERSEY – Whether it’s to combat feelings of loneliness or just the result of having more free time to invest in caring for a pet, Americans have been turning to puppies for comfort. This Friday, August 26 is National Dog Day and TOP Data’s new report, a...
Alert issued for new dangerous drug mix called 'Tranq Dope' in the Tri-State
'Tranq Dope' is a narcotics mixture involving the tranquilizer Xylazine, a sedative veterinarians use on animals.
N.J. reports 1,827 COVID cases, 13 deaths. Positive tests continue steady drop.
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 1,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths as the average of daily cases continues to decline. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,772 on Tuesday, a 15% decrease from a week ago and a 40% decrease from a month ago.
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
Gov. Murphy signs executive order facilitating, expanding pro bono legal representation for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed Executive Order No. 304, which will facilitate and expand pro bono legal representation for the State, saving taxpayer money. The Order will also make the State’s outside counsel procurement process consistent with the State’s overall contract procurement process. The Order retains...
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
