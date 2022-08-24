ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, VA

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
SCIENCE
Cheryl E Preston

What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurants

No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants. There have been no reported outbreaks ofillness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at therestaurant chain in four states.
ROANOKE, VA
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
WFXR

Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey’s most beloved breeds

NEW JERSEY – Whether it’s to combat feelings of loneliness or just the result of having more free time to invest in caring for a pet, Americans have been turning to puppies for comfort. This Friday, August 26 is National Dog Day and TOP Data’s new report, a...
PETS
