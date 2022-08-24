Read full article on original website
msuexponent.com
East Helena brothers plead guilty to Capitol breach charge
Two brothers from East Helena pleaded guilty Thursday to an obstruction of an official proceeding charge stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly set the sentencing for Jerod Hughes, 37, and Joshua Hughes, 38, for Nov. 22....
msuexponent.com
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
msuexponent.com
Production crew preparing for '1923' filming in Uptown Butte
BUTTE, Mont. -- Between its tales of copper mining glory and famous Uptown littered with century-old buildings, Butte has long been one of Montana's most historical cities. And with filming beginning to take place for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923,' Uptown may begin to look even more historic than usual.
