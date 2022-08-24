ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Archaeologists dig for artifacts in the path of Highway 97 realignment

The planned realignment of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end will displace dozens of businesses, including a local landmark—the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead. As required by federal historic preservation laws, an excavation is being conducted at what was one of the largest dairy farms in Bend to catalog items of cultural interest.
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Couple faces scam Zelle text messages and warns people to be cautious

    A Zelle scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. A Bend woman tells us what happened. Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of her joint account. Someone sent a text alert claiming to be with Bank of America, and said there was fraudulent activity on their account. The text asked if the couple "approved" sending money to The post Bend Couple faces scam Zelle text messages and warns people to be cautious appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why

Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond

A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue. Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR. Highlights of the project include:. Location: Northwest Redmond, OR. Size: 84 apartment units and 24 storage...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections

t. Charles Health System late Friday dropped its demand that workers repay some $2 million in overpayments after weeks of worker and union objections and a petition drive by hundreds of caregivers refusing to make such payments without an independent audit to verify the figures' accuracy. The post St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com

Hunnell Road Camper Arrested On Drug Charges

BEND, OR -- A Bend man faces several drug charges after police searched his trailer at the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads on the north end of Bend. Detectives had been investigating 41-year-old Corey Fernandez and executed a search warrant Monday afternoon, with the help of CERT. They say...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

CERT arrests Bend man for meth delivery, possession

At around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) executed a search warrant and made an arrest at a trailer on the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads in Bend. An investigation by Bend Police detectives resulted in the search warrant and arrest. In...
BEND, OR
