ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Space Command decision could hinge on national security and cost concerns, Lamborn says

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUsEV_0hSqKLht00

The Air Force is expected to decide where to locate the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command before the end of the year, based largely on national security and cost concerns — criteria that favor keeping it at its provisional home at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, rather than moving the entire operation to Alabama, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn's office said Tuesday.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall assured Lamborn in a recent conversation that he is giving serious consideration to questions raised by Lamborn and the rest of Colorado's congressional delegation, who have long urged the Biden administration to review a decision made by then-President Donald Trump near the end of his presidency to award the sought-after installation to Alabama, overruling a recommendation by senior military leadership that the site stay in Colorado, a spokeswoman for Lamborn told The Gazette.

Kendall appears to be receptive to arguments made by Colorado lawmakers that it would be significantly faster and cheaper to renovate and secure Space Command's existing facilities rather than to build the whole thing from scratch elsewhere, Lamborn's office said, possibly opening the door for the Biden administration to reverse Trump's decision or restart the site-selection process.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Tuesday at a City Council meeting that he anticipates the White House will make an announcement on Space Command's ultimate location in the fall.

Speculation has swirled in recent weeks that an announcement is imminent following the release last month of a draft environmental review that found "no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” at any of the six locations under consideration, including Colorado Springs and Huntsville, Ala.

Colorado lawmakers, however, pointed out in an Aug. 12 public comment that the environmental review didn't consider simply renovating the building that already houses Space Command, Peterson's Building 1. They described the option as "cost-effective and less environmentally impactful."

The National Environmental Policy Act review is the last step required before the Air Force makes its final basing decision. The review period, including the chance to submit public comments, ended last week.

In addition to Lamborn, the top Republican member of a House subcommittee that oversees military space operations, the comment was submitted by U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter, expressing "deep reservations" about the site-selection process and urging the Air Force to consider which site can reach what the military terms "full operational capability," or FOC, fastest and at the lowest cost to taxpayers.

“It is essential to public faith in the process that the Air Force conduct a thorough review of U.S. Space Command’s Full Operational Capability," the lawmakers wrote.

Reaching the status as quickly as possible is paramount, Lamborn and Crow said in a separate letter to Kendall sent on June 24 that cited a pair of investigations into the basing decision released earlier this year by the Government Accountability Office and Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General.

In the letter, Lamborn and Crow asked Kendall to incorporate recommendations made in the two watchdog reports into his final decision, including their conclusion that the initial decision didn't give sufficient weight to urgent national security concerns that could be addressed by standing up a fully operational Space Command in roughly half the time it would take to build it from the ground up.

"The DoD OIG report substantiated issues with the decision process, and specifically emphasized another criterion that was not adequately considered in the previous basing decision: the importance of reaching FOC as quickly as possible," the lawmakers wrote. "As America’s competitors rapidly advance their space warfighting capabilities, organizing our own space assets rapidly is of the greatest importance."

Other criteria related to reaching full operational capability include available child care, affordable nearby housing and access to support for military families and veterans, according to Air Force documents.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Being offended is the cost of liberty

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that it doesn’t take much to get me talking about constitutional rights and free speech. Heck, I’ve cited the case of Gideon v. Wainwright, and the right to say nothing to cops, in no less than seven columns during my run here at Colorado Politics. So it is not surprising that I was interested in a recent CP story that is yet another example of what free speech really means.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The struggle to save the Colorado River stalls, but potential solutions emerge

What happens when the law of the river and the river no longer work well together? One hundred years of the Colorado River Compact — the agreement that divides 15 million acre feet of water each year among the seven states of the Colorado River basin and Mexico — has wrecked on the shoals of a drier climate and 22 years of drought. The compact as is doesn't work anymore,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Industry
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
State
Alabama State
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

State Sen. Dennis Hisey accused of voting irregularity

Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs, has been accused of voting in a district in which he does not live. The Colorado Ethics Institute, founded in 2020 by former Colorado Democratic Party Chair Rick Palacio and former journalist Curtis Hubbard, asked Republican District Attorney Michael Allen of the 4th Judicial District in Colorado Springs to investigate Hisey's residency, tied to a vote in the June 2022 primary.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Doug Lamborn
Person
Diana Degette
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ed Perlmutter
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Security#Space Force#The Air Force#Peterson Space Force Base#Space Command#City Council#The White House#Spe
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Space Command
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
95 Rock KKNN

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado legislator faces recall after leaving GOP for Dems

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado recall campaign is targeting a lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party this week, saying he was disgusted with Republicans’ widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies. Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents a suburban Denver district, and Colorado Democrats vowed Thursday to fight any recall drive as they look to keep their senate majority in November’s election. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed late Wednesday that it received the request and said, once approved, petitioners will have 60 days to gather voter signatures in Priola’s district. Michael Fields, who is leading the recall committee and is president of the conservative group Advance Colorado Institute, said Priola has become more liberal, voting for bills that raise gas and property taxes.
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force Academy looking to reverse steep decline in application numbers

Applications to the Air Force Academy saw a significant decrease in the past year as military recruitment and college enrollment continue to suffer from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Springs-based service academy had 8,393 applicants for the Class of 2026, compared with 11,615 the previous year —...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy