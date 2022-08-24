Read full article on original website
'Give me an f-ing break': Commentators debate Biden's student debt forgiveness plan
Republican commentator Scott Jennings and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona debate whether President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive federal student debt for any borrower making under $125,000 a year is good for the country.
White House ruthlessly shames GOP critics of Biden student loan handout, gets slammed: ‘Hatch Act violation?’
The White House Twitter account received flak on social media Thursday, after it targeted and shamed Republican lawmakers who have been critical of President Joe Biden’s student loan handout. The account mentioned several prominent GOP members by name, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., admonishing them for government loans...
Biden to sign $430 billion climate and tax bill into law next week
Aug 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he will next week sign into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions and lower prescription drug prices.
McConnell decries Biden announcement as ‘student loan socialism’
Shortly after President Joe Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 in student loans for many borrowers, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell decried the move as socialism. “President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces in order to avoid taking on debt,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. “This policy is astonishingly unfair.”On the other side of the aisle, progressives and Democrats hailed...
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Biden still testing positive for COVID, his doctor says
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the test was taken after Biden finished a light workout.
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
Jimmy Failla mocks Biden official's push for Americans to weatherize homes: 'An intelligence problem'
'Fox Across America' host Jimmy Failla slammed Democrats on ‘America’s Newsroom' Monday for their "out-of-touch" approach to addressing climate issues. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm faced criticism for telling "Fox News Sunday" that Americans can lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Latest Reuters / Politico Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still Tanking
Reuters/Ipsos and Politico/Morning Consult just completed two separate polls taking the temperature of the President’s current approval ratings, the results weren’t good. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Ipsos, and Politico.
Biden's summer vacation allows time for White House renovations
It's a summer White House tradition: As soon as the president is wheels up for the beach or countryside, construction equipment begins rolling toward the building.
Biden's 'bodyman' and close confidant to depart the White House
Inside President Joe Biden's tight-knit inner circle, few -- if any -- White House aides have spent more time by his side in the last three years than Stephen Goepfert. That will change at the end of this week.
Pollster tears into Biden's 'Orwellian' claims that there was 0% inflation in July while 70% of Americans have been struggling to make ends meet
A prominent Republican pollster accused the White House of 'Orwellian' tactics by claiming that inflation was 'zero percent' last month because it did not exceed June's record-breaking levels. 'It's cynical. It's a destruction of the meaning of words, it's Orwellian at its worst,' Frank Luntz, who has also been highly...
Tom Cotton: Biden’s student loan handouts may be the dumbest thing yet out of this White House
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "America Reports" on Wednesday that President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation move is "the dumbest thing yet out of this White House." SEN. TOM COTTON: The president doesn't have the power just to unilaterally, on his own, eliminate entire categories of debt. Maybe he has the power to negotiate a settlement in one case that's disputed, but eliminate entire categories of debt. Now, he doesn't have that power, irrespective of lawsuits. That'll be coming, John. Of all the dumb things Joe Biden has done, this may be the dumbest yet. I know it's stiff competition. But just think about how unfair this is for all the Americans who are harmed by this, who are now on the hook for hundreds of billions of dollars of other people's loans, all the Arkansans who didn't go to college, who became farmers or ranchers, plumbers, carpenters, welders, all the Arkansans who went to college and worked to put themselves through. They didn't have to take out debt, whether they were waitressing or bartending. And all of the Arkansans who went to college and took out loans and paid off those loans. Not only do they not benefit from this, but they are harmed by it because they now are on the hook through their tax dollars and our public debt for paying off hundreds of billions of dollars of other people's loans. Not just it's also highly inflationary. Highly inflationary at a time when we still have record high inflation. And finally, it simply encourages colleges to raise tuition, harming a new generation of students. That's why I say this is a terrible policy. It's going to harm many more Americans than it will help.
Washington Examiner
Congress must rescue Biden from his defeatist policies
Iranian hard-liners have been circulating a list of "concessions" worth tens of billions of dollars to which the Biden administration has allegedly agreed, all to get Tehran to come into compliance with a nuclear agreement that is near expiring. For the Biden administration, a collapse of fortitude in the face...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden student debt announcement jolts a sleepy D.C.
President JOE BIDEN today unveiled a massive plan on student loan debt. Many of the details have been widely reported in the press in recent days, but others were surprising — and the changes, already controversial on both the right and the left, could have a significant impact on tens of millions of Americans’ lives.
POLITICO
Biden’s coming Trump stump
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
US News and World Report
Biden to Travel to New York Sept. 18-20 for U.N. General Assembly, White House Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to New York Sept. 18-20 to participate in a session of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Thursday. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Next up: Biden’s energy crisis
We’ve had Biden’s inflation and Biden’s recession; now we face Biden’s energy crisis. It didn’t have to be this way. Twenty million Americans are behind on their utility bills, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Who is surprised? Even as real wages tumbled...
