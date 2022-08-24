SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A train disabled due to overhead power issues near Secaucus caused delays for NJ Transit riders Tuesday night.Crowds packed Penn Station earlier in the evening, and as of 11 p.m., NJ Transit said trains in and out of Penn were still being delayed by up to 90 minutes."We're just tired. We're ready to get home," one Rhode Island resident told CBS2."I'd say a good half dozen times I get here and it's delays or cancelations. It's not a rare thing, I'd have to say," Livingston resident Joseph Sassone said.Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken. Tickets are also being cross-honored by PATH.It's still unclear what the status of the power issue is and whether things will be back to normal Wednesday morning.

SECAUCUS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO