Manhattan, NY

CBS New York

Disabled train causes delays for NJ Transit riders

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A train disabled due to overhead power issues near Secaucus caused delays for NJ Transit riders Tuesday night.Crowds packed Penn Station earlier in the evening, and as of 11 p.m., NJ Transit said trains in and out of Penn were still being delayed by up to 90 minutes."We're just tired. We're ready to get home," one Rhode Island resident told CBS2."I'd say a good half dozen times I get here and it's delays or cancelations. It's not a rare thing, I'd have to say," Livingston resident Joseph Sassone said.Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken. Tickets are also being cross-honored by PATH.It's still unclear what the status of the power issue is and whether things will be back to normal Wednesday morning.
SECAUCUS, NJ
boropark24.com

MTA Quietly Cuts Bus Routes Citywide

New York City’s MTA has cut bus service of underused routes, effective immediately, but the agency has not announced its reduced service. With bus ridership standing at only 65% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA is cutting bus routes as a “money-saving initiative,” a NYC Transit manager wrote in an e-mail reported by nydailynews.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD cracks down on illegally parked commercial vehicles in Queens

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police have cracked down on commercial vehicles parked overnight illegally in southern Queens. As part of an ongoing operation, the NYPD issued 597 summonses from Aug. 15 through Aug. 19, officials announced Monday. Police also attached 89 wheel clamps and towed 55 vehicles as part of operation Heavy Duty Enforcement. “If you […]
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Where are the cheapest gas prices on Staten Island?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gas prices continue to fall across the country and within the borough, with residents now able to fuel up at many stations for less than $4 per gallon. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.88, which was 6 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, but still 73 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
riverdalepress.com

Debate continues on who should end up with Armory

The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition holds a rally Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m., at the Kingsbridge Armory on West Kingsbridge Road. Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Drunk driver critically injure 3 pedestrians in New York City

3 pedestrians are in critical condition after a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into them in Jackson Heights, Queens, NYC. The accident occurred around 4:20 am early Saturday morning at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 86th Street. A video surveillance shows the 3 young men aged 25, 28 and 32, chatting at the corner of the intersection of the two streets when suddenly a SUV traveling at a high rate of speed lost control of his vehicle as he was trying to pass another car and slammed into the pedestrians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens

New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
BROOKLYN, NY

