Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
NYC cab drivers rally over congestion pricing concerns
Tempers flared at a rally Wednesday afternoon ahead of the MTA's congestion surcharge hearings. Taxi drivers rallied in front of Governor Kathy Hochul's midtown office, urging the governor to intervene on their behalf.
Public sounds off on NYC congestion pricing plans at hearing
The MTA is considering several different approaches that could see commuters paying anywhere from $9 to $23 to drive into parts of Manhattan.
Subway brake pullers roil NYC's morning commute
Someone pulled the brakes on multiple trains, according to the MTA. The MTA says multiple brakes were potentially pulled and is trying to find out why. [ more › ]
Citizens Budget Commission study shows NYC transit system at risk of falling into state of disrepair
The subway system you use to get to work and run errands could reach a state of unsustainable disrepair, according to a new report from the Citizens Budget Commission.
Disabled train causes delays for NJ Transit riders
SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A train disabled due to overhead power issues near Secaucus caused delays for NJ Transit riders Tuesday night.Crowds packed Penn Station earlier in the evening, and as of 11 p.m., NJ Transit said trains in and out of Penn were still being delayed by up to 90 minutes."We're just tired. We're ready to get home," one Rhode Island resident told CBS2."I'd say a good half dozen times I get here and it's delays or cancelations. It's not a rare thing, I'd have to say," Livingston resident Joseph Sassone said.Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken. Tickets are also being cross-honored by PATH.It's still unclear what the status of the power issue is and whether things will be back to normal Wednesday morning.
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
MTA Quietly Cuts Bus Routes Citywide
New York City’s MTA has cut bus service of underused routes, effective immediately, but the agency has not announced its reduced service. With bus ridership standing at only 65% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA is cutting bus routes as a “money-saving initiative,” a NYC Transit manager wrote in an e-mail reported by nydailynews.com.
NYPD cracks down on illegally parked commercial vehicles in Queens
QUEENS (PIX11) — Police have cracked down on commercial vehicles parked overnight illegally in southern Queens. As part of an ongoing operation, the NYPD issued 597 summonses from Aug. 15 through Aug. 19, officials announced Monday. Police also attached 89 wheel clamps and towed 55 vehicles as part of operation Heavy Duty Enforcement. “If you […]
NYC starts illegal commercial parking crackdown in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials have long seemed unable or unwilling to address illegal commercial parking on Staten Island despite years of complaints, but Mayor Eric Adams joined leaders in Queens Monday night to launch a crackdown on the detriment to quality of life in the southern part of that borough.
New York City cracks down on illegally parked commercial vehicles after Queens residents sound off
The new measure went into effect last Monday and in its first five days, the city issued 597 tickets, attached 89 wheel clamps, and towed 55 illegally parked vehicles.
Where are the cheapest gas prices on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gas prices continue to fall across the country and within the borough, with residents now able to fuel up at many stations for less than $4 per gallon. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.88, which was 6 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, but still 73 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
Debate continues on who should end up with Armory
The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition holds a rally Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m., at the Kingsbridge Armory on West Kingsbridge Road. Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities.
Several migrants taken to a hospital after arriving in NYC, including 3-month-old baby: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five charter buses carrying 250 migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Wednesday — the largest group yet to make it to Manhattan, officials said. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine was at Port Authority to greet the asylum seekers after a long and arduous journey to the Big Apple. Levine […]
Drunk driver critically injure 3 pedestrians in New York City
3 pedestrians are in critical condition after a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into them in Jackson Heights, Queens, NYC. The accident occurred around 4:20 am early Saturday morning at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 86th Street. A video surveillance shows the 3 young men aged 25, 28 and 32, chatting at the corner of the intersection of the two streets when suddenly a SUV traveling at a high rate of speed lost control of his vehicle as he was trying to pass another car and slammed into the pedestrians.
Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Crash With NYC Parks Truck
NEW YORK, NY – A man illegally riding a dirt bike in the streets of...
Offshore wind energy explained: How it works and what it could mean for Staten Island and NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With large spinning blades wider than two football fields and massive turbines twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, offshore wind farms are slated to become a significant supplier of energy in the United States in the coming years. New York is allocating half a...
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
Watch: Pickup truck crushes Volkswagen on Staten Island street, engine revs before it drives off
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A residential street in West Brighton played host to what resembled a monster truck rally in a broad daylight incident last week that left a car owner as shocked as he was irate. Surveillance video obtained by the Advance/SILive.com shows the hit-and-run crash that witnesses say...
More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens
New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
Off-Duty New York City Police Officer Mugged in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – An office duty New York City Police officer was assaulted and...
