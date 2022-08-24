Read full article on original website
How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness Under Biden's Plan
A White House fact sheet explained that the Education Department would set up a "simple" application process for the relief.
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
Obama Economist Blasts Biden Student Loan Forgiveness: Gasoline on a Fire
Pouring roughly a "half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless," Jason Furman said.
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
Strategists warn of midterm ramifications after Biden announces $300 billion student loan handout
Some strategists are warning of major ramifications for President Biden after he announced a plan Wednesday that would result in taxpayers footing the bill for an estimated $300 billion worth of student loan debt handouts for millions of Americans as the November midterm elections loom. As previously reported, Biden's plan...
John Legend Weighs in on President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
On Wednesday (August 24), President Joe Biden made history with his announcement to forgive a swath of student loans. He announced his administration’s student loan debt relief plan, which says the federal government will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans earning $125,000 or less per year and extend the pandemic-era pause on payments for all borrowers until December 31.
NAACP slams Biden over reported student loan debt cancellation plan
The NAACP slammed reports that the Biden administration is planning to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt, calling the plan inadequate to address the $1.75 trillion in student debt held by Americans. "If the rumors are true, we've got a problem. And tragically, we’ve experienced this so many times before,"...
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Slam Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness as ‘Buying Votes’
As expected, the hosts of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” were none too pleased with Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan that was announced on Wednesday. According to the hosts, it’s just a means for the president to buy votes, and it flies in the face of personal financial choices.
Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear
Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
White House tries to explain how Biden's student loan plan will be paid for
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued to reporters Thursday that the administration had "done the work" to ensure that President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness is fiscally responsible and "fully paid for."
Biden is expected to announce broad student-loan forgiveness on Wednesday — a week before debt payments resume
Biden's long awaited announcement may finally be here — reportedly $10,000 in student-loan forgiveness for borrowers making under $125,000 a year.
Washington Examiner
Top Obama economic adviser torches Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Jason Furman , a Harvard professor of economics and the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, heartily criticized President Joe Biden's Wednesday action to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. "Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on...
FOXBusiness
Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all
President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
Biden's student-loan debt forgiveness would cost $300 billion, report says — less than half of the defense budget
Biden's plan to reportedly cancel $10,000 in debt for some borrowers would cost a little under $330 billion over the next ten years.
Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions explained
President Biden is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of eligible Americans. Here's what you need to know.
Biden administration faces pushback over student loan debt
The Biden administration is facing pushing over the decision to cancel student loan debt for 40 million borrowers. Ayelet Sheffey, senior economic policy reporter for Insider, joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
White House Perfectly Shades Student Loan Forgiveness Hypocrites
Critics of President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan, from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), came in for some serious shade in a White House Twitter thread Thursday. It began with Greene, who bemoaned in a Newsmax interview: “For our government just to say, ‘OK, well, your debt is completely forgiven’... it’s completely unfair. Hardworking people... they shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student.” The White House simply wrote in reply: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), who...
Louisiana's Cassidy, Carter, differ on Biden student loan announcement
Reaction to President Joe Biden’s announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness splits along party lines when it comes to Louisiana’s senior U.S. Senator and its only Democratic member of Congress.
TODAY.com
Biden considers cancelling $10,000 in student debt for some
The Biden Administration is said to be considering cancelling $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year but the White House has not confirmed those amounts.Aug. 23, 2022.
