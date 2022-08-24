ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

John Legend Weighs in on President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

On Wednesday (August 24), President Joe Biden made history with his announcement to forgive a swath of student loans. He announced his administration’s student loan debt relief plan, which says the federal government will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans earning $125,000 or less per year and extend the pandemic-era pause on payments for all borrowers until December 31.
Fox News

NAACP slams Biden over reported student loan debt cancellation plan

The NAACP slammed reports that the Biden administration is planning to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt, calling the plan inadequate to address the $1.75 trillion in student debt held by Americans. "If the rumors are true, we've got a problem. And tragically, we’ve experienced this so many times before,"...
Fortune

Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear

Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
Washington Examiner

Top Obama economic adviser torches Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Jason Furman , a Harvard professor of economics and the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, heartily criticized President Joe Biden's Wednesday action to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. "Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on...
FOXBusiness

Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all

President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
TheDailyBeast

White House Perfectly Shades Student Loan Forgiveness Hypocrites

Critics of President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan, from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), came in for some serious shade in a White House Twitter thread Thursday. It began with Greene, who bemoaned in a Newsmax interview: “For our government just to say, ‘OK, well, your debt is completely forgiven’... it’s completely unfair. Hardworking people... they shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student.” The White House simply wrote in reply: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), who...
