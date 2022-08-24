Read full article on original website
KTBS
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
q973radio.com
#JayMichaelsCoolKidOfTheWeek: Liam Is The Coolest Kid In The Shreveport Area This Week!
Every week we feature a COOL KID in the ArkLaTex to be Jay Michaels Cool Kid of the Week – and this week we salute LIAM from BENTON!. My 8 year old son, Liam, is seriously the coolest! He is a straight A student, soccer player and baseball player. The first 2 weeks of school I have received phone calls from both of Liam’s teachers bragging about how hard he has been working and going above and beyond with his assignments. Liam is the best brother to his toddler brother, so patient and always trying to keep him laughing. Liam loves to care for animals, he takes care of our dog, Maggie, as well as helps rescue dogs that have been dumped and gets them to a safe space. Liam is always using his imagination and technical thinking skills. I love when he gets so excited over things he has created such as the chicken 3000. The Lego inventions are unreal at my house, and every one has a back story. Liam is so smart and kind. He is a natural born leader and will do so many great thing in his life. I am such a proud mama.
Popular 90’s Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel
Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
q973radio.com
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
redriverradio.org
"First Ants at the Picnic" Community Garden To Reduce Food Deserts In Shreveport
FOOD DESERTS - You’ve probably heard the term “food insecurity”, which is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every household member to live an active, healthy life. Statistics reveal that about one-in-five households could be described as food insecure, as many are in the working-poor category, meaning they can’t qualify for social programs to ease the burden. But not having enough to eat is just a part of the puzzle, access to non-processed food like fresh fruit and vegetables is another problem.
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Shot of Fun – Check Out This New Escape Room in Shreveport
This might go down in that "Only in the South" category. I have to admit, I've never done the Escape Room experience, but this sounds like it actually would be hilarious. There's a new kind of escape room coming to Shreveport, but it's only for a limited time. The local...
KTAL
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
KTAL
Home again: Macaw rescued from tree at Bossier Parish Courthouse
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An exotic bird that escaped from a shop in Benton is back home safe after it was rescued from a tree outside of the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the colorful young macaw, Teko, went missing during the...
arklatexweekend.com
Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
KSLA
Shreveport looking to launch early childhood education program for underprivileged families
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to start an early childhood education program for those who cannot afford or access quality programs. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Shreveport City Council approved Ordinance 112, which will provide the $3 million in funding for the Shreveport Early Start Initiative. When the program begins, parents will be able to apply; if their child is selected, their fees would be paid to a facility that is deemed to be qualified to participate in the initiative.
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
bizmagsb.com
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan
To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
Shreveport Healthcare Board Member Bill Wilson: The Clowns are Coming Out
The more we learn about the proposed changes to the Shreveport Healthcare Plan, the more it just stinks. Usually, the more you learn about something, the better your understanding... but with this embarrassing fiasco, the more one learns, the more convoluted things become. Were RFP's issued? One side says yes, although they've never produced any evidence. And the other side says no. They've never seen any RFP's.
KSLA
Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.
KTAL
Shreveport: Woman fights for life after late morning stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab...
westcentralsbest.com
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
