Every week we feature a COOL KID in the ArkLaTex to be Jay Michaels Cool Kid of the Week – and this week we salute LIAM from BENTON!. My 8 year old son, Liam, is seriously the coolest! He is a straight A student, soccer player and baseball player. The first 2 weeks of school I have received phone calls from both of Liam’s teachers bragging about how hard he has been working and going above and beyond with his assignments. Liam is the best brother to his toddler brother, so patient and always trying to keep him laughing. Liam loves to care for animals, he takes care of our dog, Maggie, as well as helps rescue dogs that have been dumped and gets them to a safe space. Liam is always using his imagination and technical thinking skills. I love when he gets so excited over things he has created such as the chicken 3000. The Lego inventions are unreal at my house, and every one has a back story. Liam is so smart and kind. He is a natural born leader and will do so many great thing in his life. I am such a proud mama.

BENTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO