Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

#JayMichaelsCoolKidOfTheWeek: Liam Is The Coolest Kid In The Shreveport Area This Week!

Every week we feature a COOL KID in the ArkLaTex to be Jay Michaels Cool Kid of the Week – and this week we salute LIAM from BENTON!. My 8 year old son, Liam, is seriously the coolest! He is a straight A student, soccer player and baseball player. The first 2 weeks of school I have received phone calls from both of Liam’s teachers bragging about how hard he has been working and going above and beyond with his assignments. Liam is the best brother to his toddler brother, so patient and always trying to keep him laughing. Liam loves to care for animals, he takes care of our dog, Maggie, as well as helps rescue dogs that have been dumped and gets them to a safe space. Liam is always using his imagination and technical thinking skills. I love when he gets so excited over things he has created such as the chicken 3000. The Lego inventions are unreal at my house, and every one has a back story. Liam is so smart and kind. He is a natural born leader and will do so many great thing in his life. I am such a proud mama.
BENTON, LA
redriverradio.org

"First Ants at the Picnic" Community Garden To Reduce Food Deserts In Shreveport

FOOD DESERTS - You’ve probably heard the term “food insecurity”, which is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every household member to live an active, healthy life. Statistics reveal that about one-in-five households could be described as food insecure, as many are in the working-poor category, meaning they can’t qualify for social programs to ease the burden. But not having enough to eat is just a part of the puzzle, access to non-processed food like fresh fruit and vegetables is another problem.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport looking to launch early childhood education program for underprivileged families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to start an early childhood education program for those who cannot afford or access quality programs. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Shreveport City Council approved Ordinance 112, which will provide the $3 million in funding for the Shreveport Early Start Initiative. When the program begins, parents will be able to apply; if their child is selected, their fees would be paid to a facility that is deemed to be qualified to participate in the initiative.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan

To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Healthcare Board Member Bill Wilson: The Clowns are Coming Out

The more we learn about the proposed changes to the Shreveport Healthcare Plan, the more it just stinks. Usually, the more you learn about something, the better your understanding... but with this embarrassing fiasco, the more one learns, the more convoluted things become. Were RFP's issued? One side says yes, although they've never produced any evidence. And the other side says no. They've never seen any RFP's.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport: Woman fights for life after late morning stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless

BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
SHREVEPORT, LA

