Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness
Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
WATCH: Biden Fires Back When Asked if Student Loan Forgiveness Is ‘Unfair’
President Joe Biden had a retort ready to go on Wednesday when a reporter asked him whether his new student loan forgiveness plan was “unfair” to those who had already paid their college tuition debts. After officially unveiling the plan that would forgive as much as $20,000 for most student loan holders and cancel over $300 billion in debt, Biden began walking out of the White House’s Roosevelt Room when ABC News correspondent Karen Travers shouted out a question. “Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?” Travers asked, prompting the...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Pollster Nate Silver admits Biden’s student loan handout is ‘transactional’ policy to buy Democratic votes
On Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver claimed President Joe Biden’s student loan handout was a "transactional" policy primarily favoring young, educated Democrats. He added the point that Trump enacted the same "transactional" style of policy with his tax cuts, though conservatives on Twitter disagreed. Silver’s initial...
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves only suckers play by the rules
Student debts cannot be forgiven, they can only be transferred. With Biden’s executive action this week, that means you and I are on the hook for an estimated $364 billion. Of course, the president won’t “forgive” the new debt he saddled us with. In fact, he just hired 87,000 new IRS agents to collect it.
The MoD Recently Revealed Russians Are Taking a Risk With Weekend Plan for a New Floating Bridge Over the Dnipro River
This past weekend, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) claims Russia began moving barges "into position to construct a substantial floating bridge over the Dnipro river, immediately beside the damaged Antonivsky road bridge." The MoD asserts that the crossing is a critical link connecting Russian-occupied Kherson and the east. [i]
Biden White House fumbles basic questions on student loan handout, won’t answer who will pay for it
White House officials on Wednesday and Thursday struggled with basic questions when pressed on President Biden’s student loan handout, often dodging inquiries on how much the initiative would cost and whether it is unfair to Americans outside the plan’s scope. Biden announced up to $20,000 in federal student...
CNBC
Student loan forgiveness decision will come 'before Aug. 31,' Biden administration confirms: What you need to know
Aug. 31 is an important date for millions of Americans with federal student loans — it's not just the day the pause on payments is set to expire, but also the deadline by which President Joe Biden will decide on broader federal student loan forgiveness. That's at least according...
POLITICO
Biden’s student loan waiting game drags on
TEETERING ON THE EDGE OF A STUDENT LOAN CLIFF: The nation’s 40 million student loan borrowers are still waiting on the Biden administration to announce whether they’ll have to resume monthly payments in September. And whether they’ll have any of their debt canceled outright. — The last-minute...
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
White House Perfectly Shades Student Loan Forgiveness Hypocrites
Critics of President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan, from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), came in for some serious shade in a White House Twitter thread Thursday. It began with Greene, who bemoaned in a Newsmax interview: “For our government just to say, ‘OK, well, your debt is completely forgiven’... it’s completely unfair. Hardworking people... they shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student.” The White House simply wrote in reply: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), who...
Harvard professor ambushed by conservatives for praising Biden’s student loan forgiveness
A professor at Harvard drew the ire of conservatives on Twitter when he thanked Joe Biden for enacting student loan forgiveness measures that will benefit tens of millions of Americans. Laurence Tribe, a Harvard professor and notably left-leaning commenter, wrote a tweet praising Mr Biden’s move on Wednesday to forgive $10,000 of student loan debt and an additional $10,000 of debt for individuals who qualified for Pell Grants if they come from households making less than $125,000 per year.“Good news for thousands of my former students,” Mr Tribe wrote. “I’m grateful on their behalf, Mr President.” Mr Tribe shared...
POLITICO
Biden’s looming student loan crunch
ROCK AND A HARD PLACE — President Joe Biden has just 12 days to meet his self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline to decide whether he’ll use executive action to forgive thousands of dollars in student loans for millions of Americans. The timing matters here: The president’s long-delayed decision is...
ValueWalk
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Conservatives Throw A Fit Over Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan
Some on the right had no problem with fully forgiven federal loans when it came to their own businesses during the pandemic.
Biden planning student loans announcement for Wednesday: Report
President Joe Biden will make an announcement regarding student loans on Wednesday, according to reports.
