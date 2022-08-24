Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
‘The Godfather’ Shows a Hit Scene a Former Mob Boss Called ‘Too Much Work’
'The Godfather' toll booth hit is an iconic scene, but a former mob boss called it 'too much work.'
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
Kirk Douglas Once Explained to Michael Douglas Why ‘Romancing the Stone’ Is His Most ‘Important’ Movie
Actor Kirk Douglas once told his son, Michael Douglas, that the most important film of his career was 'Romancing the Stone.'
RELATED PEOPLE
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Robert De Niro To Star In Warner Bros. Mob Drama ‘Wise Guys’ From Director Barry Levinson
Robert De Niro will star in the Warner Bros. mob drama Wise Guys from director Barry Levinson, Deadline can confirm. The project reunites the duo following their collaborations on the Emmy-nominated HBO TV movie The Wizard of Lies, which had De Niro playing Bernie Madoff, and Magnolia Pictures’ 2008 dramedy, What Just Happened, as well as the director’s earlier films Wag the Dog and Sleepers. Wise Guys is a period piece tells the story of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, a pair of Italian Americans running two separate crime families during the mid-20th century. Genovese tried and failed to assassinate Costello...
A Christmas Story Sequel, With Original Film Stars, Gets HBO Max Release Date
Ralphie’s coming home for the holidays. A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story, will be released Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max, our sister site Deadline reports. The ’70s-set movie sequel, which hails from screenwriter Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, Cry Macho), will see original child actor Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. He’ll be joined by fellow original film stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver...
ComicBook
Every Movie and TV Series Leaving Hulu in September 2022
Hulu recently released the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making their way to its streaming lineup in the month of September, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. The fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale is debuting next month, along with the series premiere of Reboot. It's about to be an exciting few weeks for Hulu, but the streaming service revealed some frustrating news as well. In addition to all the shows and movies heading to Hulu next month, there are a lot of titles set to exit the streaming service over the same period of time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Wednesday’: When Does the New ‘Addams Family’ Series Premiere on Netflix?
Netflix will be streaming a new series based on the classic Addams Family characters, with a new teaser just released a few days ago. The streamer will be serving up paranormal fun with Wednesday. The series centers on the Addams Family member as a teen, played by Scream star Jenna Ortega. The show is being overseen by one of the spookiest directors around, Tim Burton. With films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Sleepy Hollow, Burton seems like the perfect fit for an Addams Family show.
‘Ferris Bueller’ Spinoff About Valet Attendants in the Works
John Hughes’ classic 1986 teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is getting a spinoff about two characters who played a small but pivotal role in the original movie. According to Deadline, the new film, titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off, will follow the two titular valet employees who, in the 1986 classic, take Cameron Frye’s father’s red Ferrari for a cross-town joyride while Cameron, Ferris and Sloane Peterson gallivant around Chicago on their day off. Sam and Victor run up the odometer on the prized red Ferrari, forcing Cameron to decide how he’s finally going to confront his father, with whom he has a fraught relationship.
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
Michael Franzese Walked Out of ‘Goodfellas’ After His Character Was Introduced
Michael Franzese was surprised to see a character named after him in 'Goodfellas' — which is what led him to walk out of the theater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Superbad: Jonah Hill ‘immediately hated’ Christopher Mintz-Plasse during audition, Seth Rogen says
According to Seth Rogan and Judd Apatow, Jonah Hill “immediately hated” Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the callback audition for Superbad.Hill starred as high schooler Seth, alongside Mintz-Plasse’s nerdy Fogell, in Greg Mottola’s 2007 teen comedy, co-written by Rogan and executive produced by Apatow.In a new interview with Vanity Fair, celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, the cast and crew recalled the initial bad blood between the co-stars.“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was f***ing with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,’” Rogan explained.Apatow added: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’...
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
‘The Big Cigar’: Emmy Winner Glynn Turman To Play Huey P. Newton’s Father In Apple TV+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar as a recurring guest star. He’ll be part of an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram and Olli Haaskivi, as previously announced. Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude...
These "She-Hulk" Fan Reactions Are Proof That You Need To Be Watching The Show
"Tatiana Maslany is SO effortlessly good as Jennifer Walters."
‘Reboot’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville Play Former Sitcom Stars in Hulu Series
Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer play former sitcom stars reunited decades later for a reboot in “Modern Family” creator Steve Levitan’s upcoming comedy series, premiering Sept. 20 on Hulu. Aptly titled “Reboot,” the show is produced by 20th Television for Hulu. Details were announced Thursday at the TCA Summer Press Tour. Poking fun at the TV industry’s growing inclination to reboot hit shows from the past, the series centers on an early 2000s family sitcom that is rebooted by Hulu, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Key stars as Reed Sterling, a fussy actor on the fictitious family multi-cam sitcom “Step...
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures and Miramax released the official trailer for Confess, Fletch, an upcoming comedy-mystery film that reboots the popular series from the 1980s. Jon Hamm stars in the film as Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, a retired and sarcastic investigative reporter who ends up on a quest to...
'Me Time' Director John Hamburg Talks Kevin Hart's Comedic Tone in New Netflix Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Actors Kevin Hart and Mark Walburg team up for the family-friendly Netflix comedy Me Time. Kevin plays the role of Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with his childhood best friend Huck (Mark) for a wild weekend. Though these two longtime friends couldn't be more different, Sonny's conservative personality combined with Huck's "free-spirit" attitude leads these two on a hilarious journey.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: What We Know About The TMNT Movie That Seth Rogen Is Producing
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is on the way, and we have some quick things to know about it.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.https://buzzadamsshow.com
Comments / 0