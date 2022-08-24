Read full article on original website
Local organization host CSRA black business summit
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Greater Augusta Black Chamber of commerce is bringing business owners together for a chance to network and expand their services across the CSRA. The organization hosted its 2nd CSRA Black business summit at Augusta Tech. President and Co-Founder Ronic West says, with many problems facing black business owners, this event will […]
Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history. One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history. They will begin rebuilding the old train...
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions hosts Engineering, Project Controls fair at USC-Aiken
AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) - TODAY, SAVANNAH RIVER NUCLEAR SOLUTIONS (srns) HOSTED A JOB FAIR AT UNIVERSITY of SOUTH CAROLINa-AIKEN as they AIM TO FILL a variety of positions. Many assume THAT YOU HAVE TO HAVE TO BE A CERTAIN AGE OR HAVE A PARTICULAR LEVEL OF EDUCATION TO WORK FOR SRnS. BUT, STAFF TELLS ME THIS ISN’T THE CASE. IN FACT, THEY ARE LOOKING FOR PEOPLE OF ALL AGES. WITH A WIDE VARIETY OF ROLES TO FILL, THEY SAY THERE’S SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE.
U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
Entertainment In The Mix: CSRA schools talent show, food festivals, and more!
[FULL] Morning Mix - National Dog Day, Augusta Broadway Singers, and more!. New plans and policies are coming to some of our local school districts. Columbia County looks for public input on future 10-year plans, and Aiken County implements a new clear bag policy for sports events. We have the details, plus more. Here are your top headlines.
CSRA home values expected to increase in 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The housing market nationwide saw a boom during the pandemic, as supply stood still and demand picked up. Augusta Realtor Josh Keck says, this basic economic principle has affected the housing market, too, but it isn’t just due to COVID. Augusta actually has steady housing demand, he says, due to a combination of factors.
Augusta continues to see a decline in unemployment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July, a drop from a year ago, when the rate was 4.3 percent. It’s also a decline of three-tenths of a percent from the previous month, according to state Labor Commissioner ark Butler. There was a...
Temporary lane closure on Millstone Drive at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure happening on Millstone Drive. According to traffic officials, the lane closure will be at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. starting Monday August 29th and ending Thursday, September 1st, weather permitting. Officials say that […]
Columbia County parents express concerns with 'lack of communication' about busses
Columbia county, Ga. (WFXG) - THE SCHOOL YEAR IS UNDERWAY AND COLUMBIA COUNTY SAYS THEY ARE STILL LOOKING FOR BUS DRIVERS. AT THE SAME TIME, PARENTS ARE COMPLAINING, SAYING A LACK OF COMMUNICATION IS LEADING TO PROBLEMS WITH WAIT TIMES. A FEW WEEKS BACK, OVERCROWDED BUSES WERE THE ISSUE. WHILE...
Carvana Launches New Co-Signer Financing to Augusta Residents
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Augusta residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Augusta who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005609/en/ Carvana adds co-signer financing option to improve affordability for Augusta car buyers. (Photo: Business Wire)
North Augustans push to preserve history at Flythe building
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of conversation, the North Augusta City Council decided to move forward last year with a plan to re-develop the old Flythe property into the new public safety headquarters. Mayor Briton Williams tells us Wednesday that to do that, the old Flythe building may...
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
Boil Water Advisory in effect for some residents in Aiken County
Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers. These are the streets impacted by the advisory: Storm Branch Road Old Aiken Road Augusta Rd- In the Clearwater Area Atomic Road Legion Road Schley Street Abner Street Burn Hill Road If you reside […]
SRNS Recruitment Fair at USC-Aiken Friday
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) is hosting an Engineering and Project Controls Recruitment Fair this Friday, August 26, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the USC-Aiken Student Activity Center. SRNS officials say they’re looking for those with Engineering Skills: Chemical/Process; Civil/Structural; Electrical/Power/High Voltage; Instrumentation and Controls; Distributed Control Systems;...
Richmond County board candidates express their hopes for the future
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In November, Richmond County voters have a lot on the line, including who will represent your kid on the school board. Candidates in districts three and six are running unopposed, which means after the election, they’ll step into their new roles. “How do we know...
Real time crime center being installed in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga (WJBF)- Soon, in Columbia County, law enforcement will be able to better respond to emergencies. Construction is underway for a new “Real Time Crime Center”. It will allow law enforcement and emergency responders to react more quickly to crimes and emergencies. If you’re a fan of crime dramas you’ve likely seen something like […]
Richland Avenue reopens after train derails; part of Union Street still closed
A train derailment happened Thursday afternoon in the downtown Aiken area. The incident took place at the intersection of Richland Avenue E. and Union Street N.E., according to a Facebook post around 4:30 p.m. by the city of Aiken. The incident resulted in a closure of east- and westbound lanes...
Burke County farmers meet with political leaders
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia’s Farm Bureau reports one in seven working Georgians has an agriculture-related job. Feeding Georgia and the country fresh, local food products has been a priority for Congressman Rick Allen, who wants to make sure the state’s largest industry stays strong for generations to come.
Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
