Venice Vikings open season at Port Charlotte

Last week, the Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams kicked off their seasons in a Jamboree at Twin Lakes Park with some exhibition games against Port Charlotte and Sarasota.

This past weekend, the Vikings had a rematch with the Port Charlotte Bandits — this time, however, in a full game where the results count.

It was a mixed bag for Venice teams as some, like the 6U Kings and the 10U Lancers, won with dominating defensive performances while others, like the Warriors and Crusaders, were shut out against deep and talented Bandits teams.

For both the winners and the losers, there’s no reason to get caught up in the early results as the season rolls on with a Week 2 matchup at North Fort Myers this coming Saturday.

Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of the Vikings this past weekend:

6U Kings

Venice 13 — Port Charlotte 0

The Kings traveled to Port Charlotte in an early-season rivalry game this past Saturday.

Azion Williams found the end zone on two long touchdown runs. Chase McCord, Benni and Boston Adams and Wyatt Hrovat helped the team pound the Port Charlotte defense into submission.

The highlight of the day was a stingy defense led by linebackers Noamel Martinez, Kameren Bell, and Jordan Wolvington that held the Port Charlotte offense in check while Connor Straebl, Arcadiah and Abel Durant patrolled the defensive line.

8U Knights

Port Charlotte 30 — Venice 24

The Knights lost a thriller to rival Port Charlotte, 30-24, this past weekend.

The game was a tale of two halves as Port Charlotte led, 24-6, at halftime. The second half showed the fight of the Knights as they mounted a furious comeback only to come up short as time expired.

The offensive line lead by Kyree Hand, Blake Davezac and Jaxon Perez created running lanes for multiple long touchdown runs by both Jaeden Charles and Hudson Stough.

The Knights defense spearheaded the second half comeback by forcing turnovers and by making defensive stands. Hank Harris caused and recovered a fumble that led to a Knights touchdown. Luke Harris also caused a fumble that gave the ball back to the offense with a chance to tie.

The Knights will travel to North Fort Myers this week as they look to earn their first win of the ’22 season.

10U Lancers

Venice 26 — Port Charlotte 0

The Lancers traveled to Port Charlotte on Saturday to take on the Bandits in a Week 1 matchup.

Kade Swafford, Lev Alvardo, Gage Wolvington, Jace Bigelow and Mason Polley played lights-out on defense, allowing one first down all day.

On offense, TJ Zehr, Colton McCord, Ashton Loverin and Nicholas Stough carried the offense to four touchdowns — one in each quarter.

There was also outstanding blocking up front in the trenches by Wyatt McCord, Zander Moore, Jack Hackney, Nathan Walker-Wright, Matthew Vanover, Owen McCord and Deagan Lynn.

In the first quarter, Stough, the quarterback, ran to the outside for a 58-yard touchdown run behind a big block from running back Kaden Davezac. The extra point was added by Colton McCord.

In the second quarter, Loverin, a running back, found the end zone on 3-yard run up the middle. The extra point was added by quarterback TJ Zehr on a keeper up the middle.

In the third quarter, the defense came up with a huge stop on 4th down on Port Charlotte’s goal line by defensive tackles Rylan Bannan and Gunner Franzan.

This stop set up another touchdown by Zehr on a 2-yard quarterback keeper.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Lancers offense drove 75 yards down the field and found tight end Mason Polley on a 12-yard touchdown pass to wrap up the win.

12U Crusaders

Port Charlotte 27 — Venice 0

The Crusaders traveled to Port Charlotte to play the Bandits for Week 1 of the regular season this past weekend.

The Bandits won the toss and elected to receive to open the game, and the Venice defense held the Bandits to a quick punt.

The Crusaders moved the ball down the field on their first drive, but couldn’t convert on a 4th and short at the Bandits’ 40-yard-line.

Quarterback Noah Wireman had a couple good passes to Elijah Gooden and Kendrick Murray during the second quarter, which kept the chains moving. Broghan Zensen had a couple of long runs and ran a kickoff all the the way to the 20-yard-line before he was tackled. Knox Swafford also had a long return on the day.

Following halftime, the Crusaders were down, 7-0, but were often in striking distance to get on the board.

In the end, the Crusaders offense was in the red zone four times, but could not generate any points.

Defensively, the Crusaders gave up the majority of the points scored against them in the second half. Curtis Bowdre and Bryce Bigelow both had interceptions.

Venice will travel to North Fort Myers to face the Knights this weekend in Week 2.

14U Warriors

Port Charlotte 29 — Venice 0

Venice travelled to Port Charlotte for a rematch from last week’s Jamboree, which Port Charlotte won 6-0.

Venice received the opening kickoff in a sweltering 100-degree heat and had good blocking up front, but was unable to get a first down on the opening drive of the game and had to punt the ball.

Port Charlotte’s run-heavy offense focused around running back #0 and the fullback. Venice’s defense stepped up to make some solid plays, but fierce double teams by a much larger offensive line wore on the Warriors and Port Charlotte running backs broke several tackles on each running play.

Venice stiffened up near the goal line, stopping an inside reverse by the wing-back, but dives, powers, and the tackle-breaking running of Port Charlotte eventually pushed the ball into the end zone.

After kicking the two-point field goal, Port Charlotte led, 8-0.

Venice got the ball back at its own 30 after a deep kick.

Port Charlotte made some substitutions on defense to get minimum play requirements completed and keep their players fresh, allowing Venice to get some movement up front and have a few successful running plays for a first down.

Unfortunately, after a defensive offside for a 1st and 5, Venice fumbled the ball on a high pitch, allowing Port Charlotte to get the ball on the 40-yard-line, spoiling the momentum.

The Venice defensive line stepped up and forced two plays for loss before forcing a turnover on downs on that drive.

However, Venice soon coughed the ball up again as the quarterback dropped the snap on the ensuing drive.

With its starters back in, the Port Charlotte defense caused a 3-and-out and Venice boomed a punt to give Port Charlotte the ball again.

Port Charlotte’s running backs bounced a run, pushed it up the gut, and continued methodically moving the ball downfield — getting down to the 2-yard-line.

However, a Venice linebacker forced a fumble by the Port Charlotte fullback to give Venice the ball with 97 yards to go.

The starters came back on the field and opened holes, but Port Charlotte’s linebackers responded by flying across the field, making several hard tackles to stop any plays before they got much positive yards.

Eventually, Venice chose not to punt on their own goal line, giving Port Charlotte the ball back within 10 yards to go to the end zone.

Two plays later Port Charlotte punched it in the end zone but missed the extra point to go up, 15-0.

The second string got another attempt and made some positive plays, but two dropped snaps ended any hope of a positive drive. Venice again chose not to punt in its own territory, and Port Charlotte scored on the very next play on a fantastic 35-yard run by #0, making the score 23-0 going into halftime.

Venice fought hard in the second half against Port Charlotte, limiting the Bandits to only one touchdown on a tipped pass that landed in the lap of a fallen receiver to make the final score 29-0.

Venice looks to bounce back next week when they travel to take on North Fort Myers in Week 2.