Louisville, KY

Record crowd watches Coyotes battle #4 Louisville

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota all-American outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke delivered a match-high 15 kills in front of a record crowd of 2,774 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center as the Coyotes battled No. 4 Louisville Friday in their season opener. The Cardinals got 10 kills each from all-American Anna DeBeer...
U of L football players form their own NIL funding site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Just nine days away from the season opener at Syracuse, a group of Louisville football players have other things on their mind. Like dollar signs. An unknown number of Cardinals have formed a collective called "Derby City NIL (name, image, likeness) Club" (DCNC) with the goal of raising at least $50,000 in monthly donations from fans. The players have partnered with YOKE Gaming, a company that is signing deals with groups of players throughout the country and will take an 18% "platform fee."
A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville

Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes. The post A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
Louisville Pride Festival planned for Sept. 17 on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Foundation is welcoming the community home this year. The Louisville Pride Festival is themed "Welcome Home" this year. It's scheduled to be held on Bardstown Road, from Grinstead Drive to Longest Avenue, on Sept. 17. "Being LGBTQ means being isolated at some point...
Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
Maternity resource event being held Sunday in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources. The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week. It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the...
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
Former Kentucky state representative, Ron Crimm, dies at 87

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former state of Kentucky representative Ron Crimm has died at the age of 87. Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon said the Republican politician, who represented the 33rd District, died. Crimm represented parts of Jefferson and Oldham counties. Harmon said Crimm served with care and compassion for 20...
Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
