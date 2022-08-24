ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15% tip appears to be dead

The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
Eat This: Salmon With Mushroom Sauce

Few foods are naturally rich in vitamin D, but fish and mushrooms can be a good source. Below is a recipe to try if you’d like a dinner-time boost of this beneficial vitamin. Salmon with Mushroom Sauce. (modified from thekitchn.com) Ingredients:. • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets. • 1...
Robb Report

Award-Winning Chef David Kinch Is Leaving Manresa, His Influential Michelin 3-Star Restaurant

One of America’s preeminent chefs is leaving his Michelin three-star restaurant after 20 years. David Kinch of Manresa will depart from the Bay Area icon after December 31, he announced on Monday. “For the past 20 years, Manresa has essentially been my whole life. And like all passion projects, it has been more challenging and more rewarding than I could have imagined,” Kinch said in a statement. “Starting January 1, I hope to establish a new equilibrium, to focus on the next exciting chapter of my life.” Since it opened in 2002, Manresa has been highly regarded in the culinary world, culminating in the restaurant...
The Kitchn

What Is Tomato Paste? Plus, How to Make It and Use It at Home.

If you love saucy dishes like comforting Sunday sauce with pasta, hearty Greek moussaka, or carne guisada, then you know tomato paste is that one ingredient that adds a subtle burst of flavor to any meal, even if you only use a small amount. You can find quality tomato paste in a large squeeze tube, medium-sized jars, and, of course, in cans — and you can also make homemade tomato paste. If you’re like a lot of people, however, and are not a tomato expert, then you might have some questions, such as “What exactly is tomato paste?” Here’s everything you’ve wanted to know about this kitchen staple.
Food & Wine

Flaky Andouille and Callaloo Hand Pies with Red Pepper Sambal

Preheat oven to broil with rack 5 inches from broiler. Toss red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Broil peppers, rotating frequently, until just softened, blistered, and blackened in spots, about 15 minutes. Remove peppers from oven and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, remove seeds and stems, then roughly chop. Place peppers, onion, tomatoes, and habanero chile in a food processor and pulse into a coarsely chopped puree. Set aside.
