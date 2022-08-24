If you love saucy dishes like comforting Sunday sauce with pasta, hearty Greek moussaka, or carne guisada, then you know tomato paste is that one ingredient that adds a subtle burst of flavor to any meal, even if you only use a small amount. You can find quality tomato paste in a large squeeze tube, medium-sized jars, and, of course, in cans — and you can also make homemade tomato paste. If you’re like a lot of people, however, and are not a tomato expert, then you might have some questions, such as “What exactly is tomato paste?” Here’s everything you’ve wanted to know about this kitchen staple.

