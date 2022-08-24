Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Related
This Salting Technique Will Make Your Tomatoes Taste Way Better
If you don't like watery tomatoes, one simple pantry ingredient can change everything.
I tried Martha Stewart's one-pan pasta dish and had dinner on the table in 20 minutes
Martha Stewart's one-pan pasta recipe barely takes five minutes of prep, and leaves almost no mess in the kitchen.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The 15% tip appears to be dead
The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
Eat This: Salmon With Mushroom Sauce
Few foods are naturally rich in vitamin D, but fish and mushrooms can be a good source. Below is a recipe to try if you’d like a dinner-time boost of this beneficial vitamin. Salmon with Mushroom Sauce. (modified from thekitchn.com) Ingredients:. • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets. • 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Award-Winning Chef David Kinch Is Leaving Manresa, His Influential Michelin 3-Star Restaurant
One of America’s preeminent chefs is leaving his Michelin three-star restaurant after 20 years. David Kinch of Manresa will depart from the Bay Area icon after December 31, he announced on Monday. “For the past 20 years, Manresa has essentially been my whole life. And like all passion projects, it has been more challenging and more rewarding than I could have imagined,” Kinch said in a statement. “Starting January 1, I hope to establish a new equilibrium, to focus on the next exciting chapter of my life.” Since it opened in 2002, Manresa has been highly regarded in the culinary world, culminating in the restaurant...
One Green Planet
From Creamy Linguini With Vegetables to Thai Green Curry: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes pasta and toast so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
What Is Tomato Paste? Plus, How to Make It and Use It at Home.
If you love saucy dishes like comforting Sunday sauce with pasta, hearty Greek moussaka, or carne guisada, then you know tomato paste is that one ingredient that adds a subtle burst of flavor to any meal, even if you only use a small amount. You can find quality tomato paste in a large squeeze tube, medium-sized jars, and, of course, in cans — and you can also make homemade tomato paste. If you’re like a lot of people, however, and are not a tomato expert, then you might have some questions, such as “What exactly is tomato paste?” Here’s everything you’ve wanted to know about this kitchen staple.
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alton Brown Once Named Scrambled Eggs as the First Dish to Master: ‘I Truly Believe That It’s Lesson Number 1’
Scrambled eggs are the place to start, according to Alton Brown. 'You can even eat them when they're not cooked very well. It doesn't require butchery or knife skills.'
Flaky Andouille and Callaloo Hand Pies with Red Pepper Sambal
Preheat oven to broil with rack 5 inches from broiler. Toss red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Broil peppers, rotating frequently, until just softened, blistered, and blackened in spots, about 15 minutes. Remove peppers from oven and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, remove seeds and stems, then roughly chop. Place peppers, onion, tomatoes, and habanero chile in a food processor and pulse into a coarsely chopped puree. Set aside.
Comments / 0