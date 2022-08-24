Read full article on original website
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB
'Labrador retrievers' Thomas, Varsho shine in outfield
CHICAGO -- The D-backs played a complete game on Friday, with the offense delivering an early knockout blow and Tommy Henry battling through five innings on a night when he didn't have his best stuff. It all added up to a 7-2 Arizona win over the White Sox with outfielder...
MLB
Padres' bats back with 19-hit attack
KANSAS CITY -- For one game, at least, the Padres’ offense was back. The hits and runs flowed freely on Friday night as San Diego rolled to a 13-5 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. It was a welcome sight for manager Bob Melvin, who had seen his club score three runs or fewer in six straight games before arriving in Kansas City.
MLB
Peralta proves he's ready to help Crew's playoff push
MILWAUKEE -- If the Brewers are going to fight their way back into the postseason, they will need their starting rotation to turn it back up to that top-tier level. Freddy Peralta’s dominance on Friday not only displayed his All-Star form again, but also how important he can be for Milwaukee’s playoff push down the stretch.
MLB
Pitching stretched thin after Marlins empty 'pen
MIAMI -- Back in June and July, the Marlins throwing a bullpen game the day before a Sandy Alcantara start wouldn’t have raised any eyebrows. But Miami’s ace has proved shakier of late. So when the Marlins opted to start Tommy Nance on Friday, there was some skepticism.
MLB
Betts is the difference: 'He bailed us out'
MIAMI -- In the series opener against the Marlins, the Dodgers committed three errors and struggled to capitalize on scoring chances early in the game. The bullpen was also not very sharp. Los Angeles did more than enough to lose. • Box score. But none of those mistakes ended up...
MLB・
MLB
Hoerner 'without question' someone the Cubs want long-term
MILWAUKEE -- As Nico Hoerner stood at his locker inside American Family Field's visitors' clubhouse on Friday afternoon, the TVs in the room aired a panel of baseball analysts breaking down the reported extension between the Mariners and star rookie Julio Rodríguez. "We've seen a lot of deals lately...
MLB
Rookie blanks AL's best over 8 IP to lead shutout
HOUSTON -- The task was not going to be easy for Kyle Bradish, who was facing the team with the best record in the American League. But the 25-year-old starter stepped up to the challenge and threw eight scoreless innings in the Orioles' 2-0 win over the Astros on Friday night.
MLB
Pratto snaps skid, 'now he can just go hit'
KANSAS CITY -- By the time Nick Pratto saw the sixth pitch of his at-bat against Padres righty Joe Musgrove in the second inning on Friday night, he had a pretty good idea of what Musgrove’s offerings looked like. So when Pratto saw a changeup on the outside of...
MLB
Cueto, Sox keeping 'heads up' after tough one
CHICAGO -- Elvis Night officially took place on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, so let’s pay homage to The King’s vast body of historic work to describe a less than chart-topping White Sox performance during a 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. After falling behind 6-0 in the second...
MLB
With homer, Trout becomes Angels' all-time runs leader
TORONTO -- Mike Trout is inevitable. The Angels’ star outfielder made history once again on Friday night, setting a new franchise record for runs scored by stepping on home plate for the 1,025th time in a Halos jersey in his team’s 12-0 win over the Blue Jays. Coming...
MLB
Judge 1 HR shy of 50; teammate accidentally wears 50?
OAKLAND -- Perhaps No. 50 was slowly but surely worming its way into the Yankees' collective subconscious during Friday night's 3-2 win over the A's at the Oakland Coliseum. That may have been the case for Lou Trivino, at least. The right-hander was warming up in the bottom of the ninth inning when he was suddenly tapped on the shoulder and informed that he was wearing Jameson Taillon's No. 50 jersey instead of his own No. 56.
MLB
Rockies' road woes continue in NY heartbreaker
NEW YORK -- Friday night formalized for 2022 what's become the near-yearly phenomenon for the Rockies over their history: the Coors Field hangover. Colorado's 7-6 walk-off loss to the Mets at Citi Field, a could-have-been marquee win turned deflating defeat, was the Rockies' 41st loss on the road this season. With 22 road games left to play this year, they've sealed a losing record away from Coors Field.
MLB
Thompson's stellar relief outing a bright spot for Bucs
PHILADELPHIA -- The game was still in its infancy. Fans were still filing into their seats. The first inning had yet to end, and Zach Thompson was warming up. Bryse Wilson, Friday’s starter, lasted just one inning. Manager Derek Shelton needed someone to provide length, to save the rest of the bullpen, to keep the game close. Thompson checked all those boxes, allowing two runs (one earned) across five innings of relief as the Pirates lost to the Phillies, 7-4, at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
'M-V-P!': Harper wastes no time in return to Phils' dangerous lineup
PHILADELPHIA -- The buzz around Citizens Bank Park on Friday started approximately 20 minutes before the first pitch of the Phillies' series opener against the Pirates when Bryce Harper emerged from the home dugout and trotted to the right-field grass to warm up. Those cheers became louder when Harper was...
MLB
Phils fan catches bat, winds up with ... two?
PHILADELPHIA -- One lifelong Phillies fan left Citizens Bank Park after Friday night's game with a birthday she will never forget -- and a bat autographed by Bryce Harper was just the figurative icing on the cake. But it almost came at a significant price. • 'M-V-P!': Harper sets tone...
MLB
Bookend homers not enough as Rays' streak is snapped
BOSTON -- The Rays' lineup did its job early and late Friday night. Yandy Díaz blasted Michael Wacha’s first pitch of the game over the Green Monster. Ji-Man Choi snapped a month-long homerless drought with a two-run shot in the second inning. By the end of the third inning, Tampa Bay’s pitching staff was working with a three-run lead. In the eighth, the Rays scored four runs before the Red Sox managed to record an out.
MLB
Minor goes 7 IP for 1st time in over a year
WASHINGTON -- On a night when the Nationals unveiled their top pitching prospect, Reds starter Mike Minor responded with his best outing of the season. Minor allowed two runs over a season-long seven innings to lead the Reds to a 7-2 win at Nationals Park, helping erase the taste of a four-game sweep at Philadelphia.
MLB
Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks on suspension
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This past Tuesday was an important day for the Padres. No, Fernando Tatis Jr. won't repair his reputation in a day. No, he...
MLB
Alonso sets Mets record with game-winning RBI
NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso is on a one-man mission to prove that RBIs do, in fact, matter. To the 2022 Mets, they matter very much. Modern theory states that RBI is not a particularly useful statistic because it is too reliant upon the performances of other batters in a lineup, too much the product of circumstance. Just try telling that to Alonso, who continues to shatter RBI records while pacing the Mets’ offense. His 105th of the season gave the Mets a 7-6, walk-off win over the Rockies on Friday, handing Alonso sole possession of the franchise record with 25 game-winning RBIs in a season. The previous record holder, Keith Hernandez (24 in 1985), so admires the statistic that he refers to it in a trademark way: as ribeye steaks.
