OAKLAND -- Perhaps No. 50 was slowly but surely worming its way into the Yankees' collective subconscious during Friday night's 3-2 win over the A's at the Oakland Coliseum. That may have been the case for Lou Trivino, at least. The right-hander was warming up in the bottom of the ninth inning when he was suddenly tapped on the shoulder and informed that he was wearing Jameson Taillon's No. 50 jersey instead of his own No. 56.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO