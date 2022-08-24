Read full article on original website
Related
Savannah Guthrie Discusses Relationship With Hoda Kotb As Rumors Of A Feud Swirl
Despite the ongoing rumors of tension between them, Savannah Guthrie opened up about her friendship with Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb. The journalist explained that she and the I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By author have formed a special bond over having similar lifestyles and being working moms. "We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent," Guthrie, who shares Vale, 7,...
Today hosts Hoda Kotb & Carson Daly throw jabs at Savanah Guthrie during awkward moment on air as she’s absent from show
TODAY show hosts have thrown jabs at Savanah Guthrie in an awkward moment live on air during Tuesday’s broadcast. Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly mocked the 50-year-old in her absence, as she’s been out from the morning program this week. During TODAY’s Pop Start segment, which focused on...
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why
As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Hoda Kotb, 58, Says She And Her Ex Are ‘On The Right Road’ As She Opens Up About Co-Parenting After Her Breakup
Hoda Kotb Co-Parents With Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman. Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb, a breast cancer survivor, and her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman are co-parenting their two adopted daughters amicably. She calls Schiffman, 64, a “great dad” eight months after the two ended their engagement in December 2021. In 2007,...
‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Reveals Reason Behind Recent Absence
Following her recent absence on Monday (August 22nd), TODAY Show co-host Savannah Guthrie reveals the reason behind her not being on the morning show. In her latest Instagram post, Savannah Guthrie shared some snapshots of her and her kiddos having some fun at a water park before they go back to school. “water park joy! —> water park exhaustion 🤩” she wrote in the caption.
‘TODAY Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Reveals Texts From Husband in New Post
Veteran tv news anchor and TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie shared some revealing texts from her doting husband on her official Instagram. In the post, Guthrie revealed the pet name that she calls her husband Michael Feldman. Savannah wrote on her Instagram stories that she had overslept and believed she...
See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests
One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘TODAY Show’ Denies Rumors That Savannah Guthrie Deliberately Overslept to Cause Drama
When Today Show host Savannah Guthrie nearly missed appearing on screen this past Thursday, the internet went abuzz with rumors that the incident was a planned attempt to gain control amid her feud with Hota Kotb. And now, an NBC spokesperson is setting things straight. The headlines began after Guthrie...
Ginger Zee shocks fans with cryptic posts about her ‘replacement’ and ‘turning away from the wrong direction’
FANS are shocked after reading a few cryptic posts from Ginger Zee on social media noting her "replacement" and how she has been "turning away from the wrong direction." The Chief Meteorologist for ABC News and Good Morning America is known by her audience of over 1 million Instagram followers to post motivational and inspirational content quite often.
Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez
The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
survivornet.com
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Sheryl Sandberg's Wedding Cake Took a 26-Hour Truck Ride from Duff Goldman's Baltimore Bakery
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's wedding cake was truly a labor of love. The pair — who tied the knot on Saturday at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming — enlisted the help of Duff Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio to design the four-tier wedding cake. But even more impressive than the delicate dessert itself is how it journeyed to the venue.
Carefree Savannah Guthrie Continues To Ditch 'Today,' Vacations With Kids As Tension Rises With Hoda Kotb
Despite rumors running rampant that Savannah Guthrie and Today costar Hoda Kotb are experiencing quite a bit of tension, the former didn't appear to have a worry in the world as she spent the last days of summer with her two kids, daughter Vale, 8, and son Charles, 5.On Tuesday, August 23, the 50-year-old shared a slew of pics from their fun outing at the Duchess Country Fair in Rhinebeck, New York."Fair to say we had an amazing time," the mom-of-two quipped in her Instagram caption that went alongside a pic her two kids with some of their prizes. The...
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Emotional Story About Her Daughter to Co-Host Hoda Kotb
It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.
Vogue
An Exclusive Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage on 20 August in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Jennifer had a very specific vision for all of the events throughout the course of their wedding weekend, and to help bring it to life, the two enlisted Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle to oversee all the details. The weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night.
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos
The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
‘Today Show’ Host Jenna Bush Hager Has Sister Bonding Day Surfing With Daughters and Her Twin
Jenna Bush Hager took a day away from the Today Show this week to enjoy some bonding with a few special ladies in her life. On Wednesday, August 24, the Everything Beautiful In Its Time author headed to the beach and hit the waves with her daughters Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 9. And her twin sister, Barbara Bush Coyne, was also in tow.
Comments / 2