Jacob Rees-Mogg plans to sell off government offices in London in a move to cut costs as civil servants continue to work from home. The minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency is organising property sales and a reduction in operating costs totalling £2bn as expensive office space in the capital is “under-utilised”, The Telegraph reports.The strategy, set to be published next week, comes as Mr Rees-Mogg has called for Civil Service staff numbers to be cut by a fifth, and after his repeated criticism of civil servants continuing to work from home after the pandemic. The proposal includes...

ECONOMY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO