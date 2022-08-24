ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

After 40 Years in One Space, CUNA Finds New Offices in Madison

MADISON, Wis.–CUNA has found new office space in its long-time home in Madison, Wis. As CUToday.info reported here, since1980 CUNA has leased space from CUNA Mutual Group on the large campus on Madison’s west side in a building that mirrored that of the insurance company. But now CUNA Mutual plans to use the space after announcing it “is in the process of reimagining what its workplace of the future looks like, similar to many businesses across the nation. That likely includes fewer employees in-person on our campus, flexible ways to accommodate our employees and possibly a smaller overall footprint.”
MADISON, WI
lineups.com

Temporary Illinois Hard Rock Casino Sees Record July

The Illinois casino industry has also thrived, putting up some big numbers and planning for a major future. Here’s how one Illinois casino is putting up some record numbers as the state develops its casino gaming future. Hard Rock IL Casino Sees Record-Breaking 45,000 Guests. When the temporary Hard...
ILLINOIS STATE
wortfm.org

The Teacher Shortage Has Been a Long Time Coming

Earlier this month, Madison Metropolitan School District was reporting 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff. These numbers were similarly high in other districts around the state and country. The teacher shortage has been making national headlines over the past few weeks as schools prepare to open for...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to be in Madison next month for a medical procedure, there’s the potential for a nurses strike at U.W. Health which could last three days. Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize a union are threatening a...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Meet the Candidates for Madison’s First Independent Police Monitor

The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board announced the final four candidates for the city’s first Independent Police Monitor last Thursday. And they’re moving at a rapid clip to hire someone, leaving the public less than a week to weigh their options for the new position. The position was...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Addressing homelessness with Housing First approach

MADISON, Wis. — On any given day throughout the U.S., thousands of people struggle with homelessness or home insecurity and throughout many states, this issue is addressed through a Housing First method. The United States Interagency on Homelessness reported that, as of January 2020, there were 4,515 people struggling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
veronapress.com

COVID-19 rapid tests being distributed through library

Feeling a bit off and worried it’s more than just a cold or seasonal allergies? If you’re in need of a COVID-19 at-home test, the Verona Public Library may be able to supply one. In partnership with Dane County Library Service, Public Health Madison and Dane County is...
VERONA, WI
genevashorereport.com

Surprising Stuff, August 24, 2022

The 173rd Walworth County Fair starts in one week. Wednesday, August 31st, through Monday, September 5th, the fairgrounds will be filled with exhibits and entertainment. The Walworth County Fair has become a heartwarming tradition for so many families and generations. There is so much to do and see for all ages. The barns will be full of prize-winning animals, the halls will have all the wonderful hand-crafted items and one-of-a-kind artwork submitted by talented locals.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

Encompass Health breaks ground on Fitchburg facility

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital at 5535 Nobel Drive in Fitchburg, according to a release from the organization. The facility will provide rehabilitative services for patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions and is expected to open in fall 2023.
FITCHBURG, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology

MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Series of bike thefts in Madison neighborhood has community concerned

MADISON, Wis. — A series of bicycle thefts in a Madison neighborhood is cause for concern among residents, who say it feels like the thefts are on the rise. Data from the Madison Police Department shows three bikes were reported stolen in the 900 block of Spaight Street over the weekend and early this week. One cyclist reported locking their bike in front of their home Monday night and came outside Tuesday morning to find it gone. Another found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up the previous night, and a third woman found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up on Friday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI

