MADISON, Wis. — A series of bicycle thefts in a Madison neighborhood is cause for concern among residents, who say it feels like the thefts are on the rise. Data from the Madison Police Department shows three bikes were reported stolen in the 900 block of Spaight Street over the weekend and early this week. One cyclist reported locking their bike in front of their home Monday night and came outside Tuesday morning to find it gone. Another found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up the previous night, and a third woman found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up on Friday.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO