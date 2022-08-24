Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
rockrivercurrent.com
Roscoe-based roofing and siding company lands on America’s Fastest Growing Companies list again
ROSCOE — Roscoe-based Martin Exteriors has landed on Inc. 5000’s America’s Fastest Growing Companies list for the second consecutive year. The family owned and operated roof and siding company ranked 239 this year after achieving 2,201% revenue growth. The company, which was founded in 2006 by Justin...
cutoday.info
After 40 Years in One Space, CUNA Finds New Offices in Madison
MADISON, Wis.–CUNA has found new office space in its long-time home in Madison, Wis. As CUToday.info reported here, since1980 CUNA has leased space from CUNA Mutual Group on the large campus on Madison’s west side in a building that mirrored that of the insurance company. But now CUNA Mutual plans to use the space after announcing it “is in the process of reimagining what its workplace of the future looks like, similar to many businesses across the nation. That likely includes fewer employees in-person on our campus, flexible ways to accommodate our employees and possibly a smaller overall footprint.”
lineups.com
Temporary Illinois Hard Rock Casino Sees Record July
The Illinois casino industry has also thrived, putting up some big numbers and planning for a major future. Here’s how one Illinois casino is putting up some record numbers as the state develops its casino gaming future. Hard Rock IL Casino Sees Record-Breaking 45,000 Guests. When the temporary Hard...
wortfm.org
The Teacher Shortage Has Been a Long Time Coming
Earlier this month, Madison Metropolitan School District was reporting 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff. These numbers were similarly high in other districts around the state and country. The teacher shortage has been making national headlines over the past few weeks as schools prepare to open for...
WBAY Green Bay
U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to be in Madison next month for a medical procedure, there’s the potential for a nurses strike at U.W. Health which could last three days. Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize a union are threatening a...
spectrumnews1.com
Universal free school lunch program expires; Wisconsin students have to qualify again
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, many families will have to pay for their students’ school lunches again. Throughout the pandemic, schools were able to extend free breakfast and lunch to all students using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Now, that part of the plan has expired.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wortfm.org
Meet the Candidates for Madison’s First Independent Police Monitor
The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board announced the final four candidates for the city’s first Independent Police Monitor last Thursday. And they’re moving at a rapid clip to hire someone, leaving the public less than a week to weigh their options for the new position. The position was...
Reduced hours, two hour wait times as Sun Prairie struggles to provide ride share service
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Some people in Sun Prairie just want to get to the doctor, school, or grocery store but instead they finding themselves waiting as a city sponsored Taxi service struggles to keep up with demand. The city of Sun Prairie hiring Running Inc. a few years...
cbs2iowa.com
Wisconsin school board president dismisses parents' concern over curriculum, blames 'far right-wing groups'
LODI, Wisc. (TND) — During a school board meeting discussing a potential name change for the School District of Lodi's "social-emotional learning" curriculum, the board's president said he didn’t want to make the change just because the term has been "co-opted by far right-wing groups." We are proposing...
spectrumnews1.com
Addressing homelessness with Housing First approach
MADISON, Wis. — On any given day throughout the U.S., thousands of people struggle with homelessness or home insecurity and throughout many states, this issue is addressed through a Housing First method. The United States Interagency on Homelessness reported that, as of January 2020, there were 4,515 people struggling...
veronapress.com
COVID-19 rapid tests being distributed through library
Feeling a bit off and worried it’s more than just a cold or seasonal allergies? If you’re in need of a COVID-19 at-home test, the Verona Public Library may be able to supply one. In partnership with Dane County Library Service, Public Health Madison and Dane County is...
genevashorereport.com
Surprising Stuff, August 24, 2022
The 173rd Walworth County Fair starts in one week. Wednesday, August 31st, through Monday, September 5th, the fairgrounds will be filled with exhibits and entertainment. The Walworth County Fair has become a heartwarming tradition for so many families and generations. There is so much to do and see for all ages. The barns will be full of prize-winning animals, the halls will have all the wonderful hand-crafted items and one-of-a-kind artwork submitted by talented locals.
wortfm.org
Why Not Concrete? Low Carbon Concrete Reduces CO2 Emissions by Up To More Than 40%
Transportation is one of the largest contributors to US carbon emissions. . When we think about what causes those carbon emissions, we might think of gas-guzzling cars on interstate highways. But the infrastructure of our entire transportation system – roads – release carbon emissions. Last week, Madison’s Board...
ibmadison.com
Encompass Health breaks ground on Fitchburg facility
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital at 5535 Nobel Drive in Fitchburg, according to a release from the organization. The facility will provide rehabilitative services for patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions and is expected to open in fall 2023.
empowerwisconsin.org
Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology
MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
Series of bike thefts in Madison neighborhood has community concerned
MADISON, Wis. — A series of bicycle thefts in a Madison neighborhood is cause for concern among residents, who say it feels like the thefts are on the rise. Data from the Madison Police Department shows three bikes were reported stolen in the 900 block of Spaight Street over the weekend and early this week. One cyclist reported locking their bike in front of their home Monday night and came outside Tuesday morning to find it gone. Another found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up the previous night, and a third woman found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up on Friday.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
10 cars stolen over the weekend in ‘Kia Boyz’ car thefts
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — In the last weekend alone, police say 10 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen in Winnebago County, and police say the thieves are young – some only 10-years-old – inspired by a TikTok trend. Martin Rodriguez owns a 2020 Kia Sportage. On July 8th, he left home to take his […]
Police: North side residents tied up, robbed by masked men
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary on the north side that two left residents of a home tied up while three masked men invaded their house. Officers received the call around 2 a.m. Thursday from the area of Dryden Drive, according to a police incident report. The residents told police three masked men forced their way inside, tied...
