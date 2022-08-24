Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
3 tips for paying down your credit card balances as interest rates jump, according to a debt counselor
Americans are struggling to keep up with a higher cost of living and increasingly relying on credit cards. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates, which raises the cost of borrowing. Here are three steps to reduce credit card debt. Sometimes a life raft can look...
How Safe Is Money in a Savings Account During a Recession?
With indicators showing that the U.S. is likely close to a recession, Americans need to make sure their assets are safe. Those who invest in the stock market have their own set of concerns. Aside from investments, many Americans stash money in savings accounts. Can you lose money in a savings account during a recession?
FOXBusiness
How to get a loan with no credit history
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. It’s...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
What is the Highest Credit Score?
It’s the Bigfoot of the financial world; a perfect credit score. AKA, the highest score a person can get. This mythical and elusive number for the FICO Score is 850....
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
5 of the best lenders that offer no-down-payment mortgages
There are many upfront costs when it comes to buying a home, including the down payment. A down payment of 20% has been a long-held rule of thumb for conventional mortgages, but if you go with a VA loan or a USDA loan, you won't be required to make a down payment at all.
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
Motley Fool
Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel
"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see. Many countries outside the U.S. no longer use cards with magnetic stripes. This includes merchants as well as ATMs. Smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. have been slower to adopt EMV chips than larger banks, and your older cards or ATM-only cards may not have the technology.
3 reasons not to tap your home equity right now
Soaring real estate values mean many homeowners are awash in equity — the difference between what they owe and what their homes are worth. The average-priced home is up 42% since the start of the pandemic, and the average homeowner with a mortgage can now tap over $207,000 in equity, according to Black Knight Inc., a mortgage and real estate data analysis company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages
New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
Business Insider
A subprime mortgage can help you buy a home with a low credit score, but it comes with added costs
Borrowers may be offered a subprime mortgage their FICO credit score falls below 670. Subprime mortgages come with higher interest rates and fees, reflecting greater risk to lenders. Alternatives to a subprime mortgage include FHA, VA, or USDA loans if you qualify. Not all borrowers qualify for a regular or...
Buying a Home as a Couple? Here’s Why You Might Want To Put Only One Name on the Mortgage
If you're buying a home with your partner or spouse, your natural inclination might be to include both names on the mortgage loan application. But is this always the best idea? Are there some...
Business Insider
Refinancing your mortgage isn't always the right move — here are 6 reasons to hold off, according to a loan officer
Insider spoke with Darrin English, senior community development loan officer at Quontic Bank. English said you probably don't want to refinance if you won't save enough to offset closing costs. Refinancing into a longer mortgage term or into an ARM could cost more in the long run. There are plenty...
Can You Have a Bad Credit Score Even With a Good Income?
A high income is beneficial to have, and certainly matters when you're applying for a loan, but your credit score is a little more complicated. See: 5 Fastest Ways To Boost Your Credit ScoreExplore:...
How to Choose the Best Credit Card Consolidation Loan
If you have multiple credit cards with high balances and you’re struggling to manage the payments, you may be thinking about debt consolidation. How do you choose the best credit card consolidation loan?. Article continues below advertisement. Credit cards have become a necessity, and some businesses will accept only...
I Earned $20 More on My Savings in July Than in June. Here's Why
It's not because I added more money to my account.
Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Are Stumbling Today
Major cannabis reforms in the U.S. are unlikely in the near term, according to a key senator.
Comments / 0