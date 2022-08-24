ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

FOXBusiness

How to get a loan with no credit history

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. It’s...
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
CNBC

5 of the best lenders that offer no-down-payment mortgages

There are many upfront costs when it comes to buying a home, including the down payment. A down payment of 20% has been a long-held rule of thumb for conventional mortgages, but if you go with a VA loan or a USDA loan, you won't be required to make a down payment at all.
CBS News

U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers

One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
Motley Fool

Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel

"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see. Many countries outside the U.S. no longer use cards with magnetic stripes. This includes merchants as well as ATMs. Smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. have been slower to adopt EMV chips than larger banks, and your older cards or ATM-only cards may not have the technology.
Tampa Bay Times

3 reasons not to tap your home equity right now

Soaring real estate values mean many homeowners are awash in equity — the difference between what they owe and what their homes are worth. The average-priced home is up 42% since the start of the pandemic, and the average homeowner with a mortgage can now tap over $207,000 in equity, according to Black Knight Inc., a mortgage and real estate data analysis company.
biztoc.com

Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages

New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
MarketRealist

How to Choose the Best Credit Card Consolidation Loan

If you have multiple credit cards with high balances and you’re struggling to manage the payments, you may be thinking about debt consolidation. How do you choose the best credit card consolidation loan?. Article continues below advertisement. Credit cards have become a necessity, and some businesses will accept only...
CREDITS & LOANS

