If you're looking for startups to invest in, here's Benzinga's list of the top startup investments for August 2022. Gryphon is recognized as one of the fastest-growing startups in Southern California with its founders being behind some of the most well-known disruptive tech such as MiFi mobile hotspot & Apple iPod. Gryphon is a cloud-managed network protection service platform that combines a high-performance mesh WiFi system, a simple to use App and cloud-based machine learning that will continuously improve the protection over time and usage. The company has 6 patents issued and other patents pending for home network protection.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO