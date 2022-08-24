Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
zycrypto.com
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
Founder of Online Trade School Encourages Entrepreneurs to ‘Go for It!’
David Zamir of Nana, an online trade school, shares how his personal challenges helped him create a successful business. Launching a business can be an exciting but intimidating endeavor. Risky as it may be, David Zamir, Founder and CEO of Nana Academy and Nana Home, says sometimes you just have to “go for it” anyway.
Nationwide Selects Moneyhub for Savings Account Sweeping
The U.K.’s Nationwide Building Society announced Thursday (Aug. 25) that it is deploying the open finance platform Moneyhub, giving customers the ability to open a savings account and fund it straight away. Nationwide is currently a minority stakeholder in Moneyhub. Previously, Nationwide customers members would have to wait a...
TechCrunch
Egypt’s SubsBase raises $2.4M for its subscription and recurring revenue management platform
These businesses often use outdated methods such as Excel sheets to keep a record of these collections, especially subscription-based ones, or build in-house automation systems, therefore, they miss out on vital data leading to loss of revenue and inefficiencies like hiring more accountants than required to manage collections. SubsBase, a...
Peloton is slashing 800 more jobs, raising prices, and closing stores as part of the new CEO's plan to turn around the business
It's the third round of layoffs in 2022 for the embattled fitness company, which was once a pandemic-era darling.
Business Warrior Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the source for success and long-term growth for small businesses, is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), effective August 25, 2022. Business Warrior will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “BZWR.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005254/en/ Business Warrior is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Top Startup Crowdfunding Campaigns To Invest In
If you're looking for startups to invest in, here's Benzinga's list of the top startup investments for August 2022. Gryphon is recognized as one of the fastest-growing startups in Southern California with its founders being behind some of the most well-known disruptive tech such as MiFi mobile hotspot & Apple iPod. Gryphon is a cloud-managed network protection service platform that combines a high-performance mesh WiFi system, a simple to use App and cloud-based machine learning that will continuously improve the protection over time and usage. The company has 6 patents issued and other patents pending for home network protection.
CNBC
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
TechCrunch
Polygon founder raises $50M for emerging markets-focused web3 venture fund
Nailwal, alongside Cere co-founder Kenzi Wang, has raised $50 million from investors including other venture firms, crypto exchanges, family offices and institutions, though they did not share specific names. Symbolic plans to primarily back companies building consumer-facing decentralized apps (dApps), Nailwal said, a move that seems aligned with Polygon’s own goal to speed up web3 app development.
Tips for Investing in Crypto Right Now
A new research by the Pew Research Center shows nearly half of all adult crypto investors in the U.S. report they have lost money. Cheddar News speaks with David Peters, Financial Advisor and CPA about common mistakes people make when getting into the crypto space, and tips to recoup losses.
financefeeds.com
WakeUp Labs uses Rootstock for water savings NFT with Kilimo
“We are excited because Kilimo’s technology will allow farmers to receive income for saving water, and simultaneously companies can offset their water footprint.”. Rootstock-powered WakeUp Labs has partnered with agriculture specialist Kilimo in order to develop the technology infrastructure for generating water-saving certificates using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs represent...
SoftBank CFO Says Alibaba Share Sale Was To 'Instantly Show' Investors Finances Were Solid: Report
SoftBank Group Corp’s SFTBY finance chief has said its stake sale in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA was meant to “instantly show” investors its finances were strong after registering a record loss of $23 billion in the second quarter, the Financial Times reported. “In times like this,...
TechCrunch
Supply chain startup FourKites, which recently laid off workers, raises $30M
FourKites didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment. FourKites, whose customers at one time included Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Walmart, tracks and helps manage freight shipments across road, rail, ocean, air and parcel. In an interview last year, CEO Matt Elenjickal told me that the idea for FourKites evolved from his time as a supply chain consultant, where he worked with enterprises that often struggled with the need for basic supply chain visibility.
MariMed Inc.: Existing Assets Have The Ability To Generate Over $350 million In Revenue Over Time
On August 8, MariMed, Inc. MRMD delivered second quarter 2022 financial results near the beginning of U.S. cannabis earnings season. While industry results have generally been lackluster across the board, MariMed’s post-earnings conference call did reveal that future revenue prospects have plenty of upside potential for material expansion, simply by utilizing its existing footprint.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Shopify Acquisition Expands E-Commerce Order Fulfillment
Shopify Inc. acquired Deliverr, Inc., offering merchants a one-stop shop for their logistics needs, from initial receipt of inventory to smart distribution, through to fast delivery and easy returns. “Together with Deliverr, Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) will give millions of independent businesses, on and off Shopify, an end-to-end logistics platform...
Choosing the Right ITSM Partner: Questions To Ask When Shortlisting Suppliers
Service management solutions are investments in an organization's future. The most successful partnerships are built with organizations emphasizing freedom, trust, and responsibility. Don't underestimate the importance of company culture when considering an ITSM vendor. Ask each vendor how they plan to grow with you, and how they're willing to help you grow in the future. Invite representatives from that vendor to strategic meetings involving the business areas that their product will touch and affect. Invite vendors into strategy sessions to help them align their product to your strategy in the most efficient manner possible.
How To De-Risk Investing in Junior Battery Metal Exploration Companies: Infographic And Case Study
Investors love the potential upside and excitement that junior exploration companies bring to their stock portfolios — especially in the case of emerging industries, such as battery metals, where strong long-term fundamentals and a growing demand exists.
