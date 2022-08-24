ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
zycrypto.com

Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs

Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checking Account#Rebates#Mobile Device#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Alliant Credit Union#Aliant#Alliant Foundation#Svp
pymnts

Nationwide Selects Moneyhub for Savings Account Sweeping

The U.K.’s Nationwide Building Society announced Thursday (Aug. 25) that it is deploying the open finance platform Moneyhub, giving customers the ability to open a savings account and fund it straight away. Nationwide is currently a minority stakeholder in Moneyhub. Previously, Nationwide customers members would have to wait a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
The Associated Press

Business Warrior Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the source for success and long-term growth for small businesses, is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), effective August 25, 2022. Business Warrior will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “BZWR.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005254/en/ Business Warrior is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Top Startup Crowdfunding Campaigns To Invest In

If you're looking for startups to invest in, here's Benzinga's list of the top startup investments for August 2022. Gryphon is recognized as one of the fastest-growing startups in Southern California with its founders being behind some of the most well-known disruptive tech such as MiFi mobile hotspot & Apple iPod. Gryphon is a cloud-managed network protection service platform that combines a high-performance mesh WiFi system, a simple to use App and cloud-based machine learning that will continuously improve the protection over time and usage. The company has 6 patents issued and other patents pending for home network protection.
SMALL BUSINESS
CNBC

It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise

The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Polygon founder raises $50M for emerging markets-focused web3 venture fund

Nailwal, alongside Cere co-founder Kenzi Wang, has raised $50 million from investors including other venture firms, crypto exchanges, family offices and institutions, though they did not share specific names. Symbolic plans to primarily back companies building consumer-facing decentralized apps (dApps), Nailwal said, a move that seems aligned with Polygon’s own goal to speed up web3 app development.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Tips for Investing in Crypto Right Now

A new research by the Pew Research Center shows nearly half of all adult crypto investors in the U.S. report they have lost money. Cheddar News speaks with David Peters, Financial Advisor and CPA about common mistakes people make when getting into the crypto space, and tips to recoup losses.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

WakeUp Labs uses Rootstock for water savings NFT with Kilimo

“We are excited because Kilimo’s technology will allow farmers to receive income for saving water, and simultaneously companies can offset their water footprint.”. Rootstock-powered WakeUp Labs has partnered with agriculture specialist Kilimo in order to develop the technology infrastructure for generating water-saving certificates using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs represent...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Supply chain startup FourKites, which recently laid off workers, raises $30M

FourKites didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment. FourKites, whose customers at one time included Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Walmart, tracks and helps manage freight shipments across road, rail, ocean, air and parcel. In an interview last year, CEO Matt Elenjickal told me that the idea for FourKites evolved from his time as a supply chain consultant, where he worked with enterprises that often struggled with the need for basic supply chain visibility.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

MariMed Inc.: Existing Assets Have The Ability To Generate Over $350 million In Revenue Over Time

On August 8, MariMed, Inc. MRMD delivered second quarter 2022 financial results near the beginning of U.S. cannabis earnings season. While industry results have generally been lackluster across the board, MariMed’s post-earnings conference call did reveal that future revenue prospects have plenty of upside potential for material expansion, simply by utilizing its existing footprint.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Shopify Acquisition Expands E-Commerce Order Fulfillment

Shopify Inc. acquired Deliverr, Inc., offering merchants a one-stop shop for their logistics needs, from initial receipt of inventory to smart distribution, through to fast delivery and easy returns. “Together with Deliverr, Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) will give millions of independent businesses, on and off Shopify, an end-to-end logistics platform...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Choosing the Right ITSM Partner: Questions To Ask When Shortlisting Suppliers

Service management solutions are investments in an organization's future. The most successful partnerships are built with organizations emphasizing freedom, trust, and responsibility. Don't underestimate the importance of company culture when considering an ITSM vendor. Ask each vendor how they plan to grow with you, and how they're willing to help you grow in the future. Invite representatives from that vendor to strategic meetings involving the business areas that their product will touch and affect. Invite vendors into strategy sessions to help them align their product to your strategy in the most efficient manner possible.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy