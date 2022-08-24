SANTE FE, N.M. – Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) has recently been granted a series of awards recognizing its achievements as an ideal workplace in 2022. Family-friendly policies that lead to employee success at work and home serve as a foundation for the 2022 “Family Friendly Business Award” granted to DNCU from Family Friendly New Mexico, a non-profit initiative that recognizes employers that feature family-friendly policies in the Land of Enchantment, the credit union said.

