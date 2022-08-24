Read full article on original website
IWS Introduces Mechanical Breakdown Insurance for EVs in California
BOCA RATON, Fla.— IWS Acquisition Corp. said it has introduced its new Electric Vehicle Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (EVMBI) for California. IWS said it will offer its MBI Supreme Plus coverage on all eligible electric vehicles. The IWS Supreme Plus EVMBI will cover major electric vehicle components such as the electric battery, drive/traction motor, electric power control unit, power inverter module and on-board charger, according to the company.
Two Oregon Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.–Two Oregon credit unions have announced plans to merge. The $59.3-million Klamath Public Employees FCU and the $276.6-million Pacific Crest said their boards have approved the combination and the merger proposal will now go to members of KPEFCU for a vote. “Credit unions are member owned cooperatives,...
New President/CEO Named at Navigant CU to Succeed Retiring Gary Furtado
SMITHFIELD, R.I.—Navigant Credit Union has named a new president and CEO to replace the retiring Gary E. Furtado. The $3.3-billion Navigant CU has selected Kathleen C. Orovitz to lead the organization. Orovitz, who began as a teller more than 30 years ago, joined Navigant CU in 2009 as EVP...
MDDCCUA Names Winner of its ‘FinTank’ Competition
COLUMBIA, Md. – The MD|DC Credit Union Association has named the winner of its second annual “FinTank” competition. The 2022 winner of the event was digital lending platform WithClutch. During day two of the MD|DCCUA Tech Summit, seven fintechs pitched their solutions to the most pressing issues...
Del Norte CU Recognized as Ideal Workplace
SANTE FE, N.M. – Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) has recently been granted a series of awards recognizing its achievements as an ideal workplace in 2022. Family-friendly policies that lead to employee success at work and home serve as a foundation for the 2022 “Family Friendly Business Award” granted to DNCU from Family Friendly New Mexico, a non-profit initiative that recognizes employers that feature family-friendly policies in the Land of Enchantment, the credit union said.
MN CU Women's Leadership Network Names New Ambassadors
SAINT PAUL, Minn. –The Minnesota Credit Union Women’s Leadership Network said it has added three new ambassadors. The ambassadors include Jill Casper, VP-training & community relations at Mid Minnesota FCU; Kathlynn McConnell, director of learning and development at Members Cooperative CU; and Sue Palen, EVP at Mayo Employees FCU.
SPIRE Wins Desjardins Awards
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn.– SPIRE Credit Union has been named a 2022 Desjardins Financial Education Award winner in Minnesota for both adult and youth categories. SPIRE said it has rich history in financial education having has received the Adult Desjardins Award the past eight years and the Youth Desjardins Award each of the last six years.
After Cancelling Deal to Buy Bank in Georgia, VyStar Opens First Branch in Peach State
THOMASVILLE, Ga.–VyStar Credit Union has opened its first branch in Georgia. The new branch is 160 miles northwest of VyStar’s Jacksonville, Fla. headquarters and is located in Thomasville, Georgia. VyStar noted its recently expanded field of membership in Georgia includes 26 counties in the South, Southeast and Metro...
