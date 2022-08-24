ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

CNET

Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 23, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Soars Higher

A variety of notable mortgage rates increased today. There's been a staggering gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates cruised higher as well. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
US News and World Report

Inflation Cools in July as Powell Delivers Key Speech on Interest Rates

Inflation moderated slightly in July, according to a price measure favored by the Federal Reserve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price index fell 0.1% for the month from June, although the core index excluding food and energy rose by the same amount. Year over year, the index rose at a 6.3% rate, down from 6.8% previously. Economists had forecast a 6.4% rate for July.
ConsumerAffairs

Freddie Mac says mortgage rates are still falling

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) contains some good news for people who would like to purchase a home in the months ahead. After peaking at over 6% earlier this year, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 5.13% this week. “Inflation appears to be beyond its...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Move Upward

A variety of notable mortgage rates inched up today. There's been a big growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward. Though mortgage rates have been...
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves

Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Price Index#Business Personal Finance#Fannie Mae#The Esr Group#The Federal Reserve#Home Sales
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
CNET

Refinance Rates for Aug. 26, 2022: Rates Keep Moving Up

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates increase. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also inched up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Aug. 19, 2022: Some Rates Go Up, Others Remain Steady

Some important mortgage rates crept upward today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates saw growth. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, increased. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
