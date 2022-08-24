Read full article on original website
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
CNET
Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 23, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Soars Higher
A variety of notable mortgage rates increased today. There's been a staggering gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates cruised higher as well. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates increase as market reacts to expected Fed rate hike, experts say
Rates for the 30-year mortgage are up again this week as the market braces for another expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve following its meeting in September, according to Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.55% for the week ending Aug. 25,...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 19, 2022 | Average rates decreased this week
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Mortgage rates trended down overall this week compared to last week, though they've started ticking back up over the past few days. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 5.13% this week, according to Freddie Mac. Current economic uncertainty has caused...
Zillow: These 30 housing markets saw falling home prices in July…but don’t call it a housing crash
In July, Zillow predicted U.S. home prices would rise 7.8% over the coming year. On Thursday, the firm slashed the forecast to 2.4%.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
BofA CEO flags two major inflationary pitfalls ahead for average Americans to be concerned about
Brian Moynihan is still mostly optimistic about where the U.S. economy is headed, but there are two things that could still trip Americans up.
Average US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 5.55%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week as inflation worries remained at the fore and the slowdown in economic growth weighs on the housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate increased to 5.55% from 5.13% last week. Last year at...
US News and World Report
Inflation Cools in July as Powell Delivers Key Speech on Interest Rates
Inflation moderated slightly in July, according to a price measure favored by the Federal Reserve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price index fell 0.1% for the month from June, although the core index excluding food and energy rose by the same amount. Year over year, the index rose at a 6.3% rate, down from 6.8% previously. Economists had forecast a 6.4% rate for July.
ConsumerAffairs
Freddie Mac says mortgage rates are still falling
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) contains some good news for people who would like to purchase a home in the months ahead. After peaking at over 6% earlier this year, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 5.13% this week. “Inflation appears to be beyond its...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Move Upward
A variety of notable mortgage rates inched up today. There's been a big growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward. Though mortgage rates have been...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves
Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
Surging mortgage rates spur downgrade of homebuilder stocks by Bank of America as the US housing market slows
Bank of America on Thursday downgraded homebuilders Lennar, Toll Brothers and KB Home. New home demand has dropped over the last three months after two years of unprecedented growth. Affordability is down, with the average monthly mortgage payment up 50% in some markets. Jumping mortgage rates are contributing to lower...
CNBC
Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel says the Fed needs to hike rates only by another 100 basis points
"I think we only need 100 basis points more," Wharton business school professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." "The market thinks it's going to be a little more — 125, 130 basis points more. My feeling is we won't need that much because of what I see as a slowdown."
What Wall Street hopes to hear from the Federal Reserve at Jackson Hole
Inflation talk is expected to dominate the Federal Reserve's annual summer gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week.
CNET
Refinance Rates for Aug. 26, 2022: Rates Keep Moving Up
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates increase. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also inched up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Aug. 19, 2022: Some Rates Go Up, Others Remain Steady
Some important mortgage rates crept upward today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates saw growth. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, increased. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hints at more big interest rate hikes to prevent 'greater pain' of high inflation
In highly anticipated remarks on Friday, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell spoke in Wyoming and made one point extremely clear -- the Fed will keep hiking interest rates until inflation returns to a healthy level.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 20-year mortgage rates climb past steady 30-year rates | August 25, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
