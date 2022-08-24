CU Trade Groups Respond to CFPB RFI on Relationship Banking, Service; CUNA Suggests Plan is ‘Legally Dubious’

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
JPMorgan Chase Commits $30 Billion In Home and Businesses Loans To Black, Latino Communities Across U.S.
In October 2020, JPMorgan Chase announced a $30 billion initiative providing home and business loans in Black and Latino communities across the U.S. Through the initiative, JPMorgan Chase has a goal of providing 40,000 home loans, 20,000 refinanced goals, 15,000 small business loans, and $100 million in deposits to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). Additionally, the bank has pledged to construct or redevelop more than 100,000 affordable housing units across the country.
Maryland bank to pay $22.9 million for concealing loans to ex-CEO's trusts
Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Maryland bank agreed to pay about $22.9 million to settle charges by two U.S. regulators that it failed to disclose tens of millions of dollars of loans to family trusts belonging to its former longtime chief executive officer.
Banking-as-a-Service Helps Speed FinTechs Time to Market
FinTechs, just like any other firms, are constantly on the lookout for new ways to increase customer loyalty and their revenue streams. But they’re challenged by having to partner with banks with outdated and complex systems in order to access the financial system, which makes integration extremely difficult. Meghan...
TechCrunch
As a Stripe investor cuts the value of its stake, more evidence of fintech valuation pressure
However, while it is true that T. Rowe Price reduced the value of its stake in Stripe, part of its Global Technology Fund, the latest reduction in its worth is not unique. Not only has Fidelity also disclosed that it now values its Stripe shares at a discount to prior marks, but the latest T. Rowe Price news also comes after a similar cut in March.
Business Insider
A brokerage account is the first step to becoming an investor, allowing you to buy stocks, bonds, and other securities
Brokerage accounts are financial accounts through which investors hold, buy, and sell various assets. Brokerage accounts are offered by broker-dealers, investment companies, and online trading platforms. Several types of brokerage accounts exist, serving different needs and with different tax statuses. Looking to get started in the stock market? Your first...
CNBC
Texas accuses 10 financial companies, including BlackRock, of 'boycotting' energy companies and orders state pension funds to divest from holdings
Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that ten energy companies, including investing titan BlackRock, and 350 investment funds "boycott" fossil fuel companies in the state. As a result, some Texas government funds will have to divest. Hegar claimed that these financial institutions are using ESG initiatives as a proxy for political...
US, China reach deal in dispute over Chinese company audits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq if China didn’t permit inspections. The deal announced Friday by market regulators in the U.S. and China is preliminary, and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said “The proof will be in the pudding.” “While important, this framework is merely a step in the process,” Gensler said in a prepared statement. “This agreement will be meaningful only if (U.S. regulators) actually can inspect and investigate completely audit firms in China. If (they) cannot, roughly 200 China-based issuers will face prohibitions on trading of their securities in the U.S. if they continue to use those audit firms.” An agreement would mean that U.S. investors will maintain access to shares of important Chinese companies while at the same time being protected by the integrity of company audits.
City regulators clears HBOS ex-bosses of misconduct over bank’s near-collapse
Watchdogs say six-year investigation had determined no grounds for action against unnamed individuals
Partner banking (BaaS) Is A Lifeline For Beleaguered Community Banks
Between heightened regulatory scrutiny of partner banking relationships with fintechs and fintechs facing their own operating headwinds in a rocky market, it is reasonable to conclude right now is a bad time to launch partner banking services. But disruption breeds innovation. The challenges facing existing bilateral bank-fintech relationships will open opportunities for new partner banks to emerge as the Banking as a Service (BaaS) industry enters a new phase of its lifecycle. The current market environment not only presents a compelling opportunity to launch banking services that meet the demands of regulators and fintech partners, but also offers a lifeline to community banks struggling to accelerate growth and increase profitability from their current services.
CNBC
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
crowdfundinsider.com
Huntingdon Valley Bank to Access Up to $100M of DeFi Funding via MakerDAO
MakerDAO, the “longest-standing” DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the “original,” decentralized stablecoin, announced that Huntingdon Valley Bank (HVB) has been “approved to utilize a $100M participation facility, funded by a Maker Vault.”. Through this development, HVB, a Pennsylvania Chartered Bank founded in 1871...
Amigo Loans loses customers and revenue but optimistic of return to lending
Amigo Loans has seen its customer base halved and its revenue cut by two-thirds as the troubled lender stays afloat despite its nearly two-year lending “pause”.The company stopped lending in November 2020 and has struggled to resume business amid high-profile mis-selling claims but said it plans to restart lending by late February.But Amigo saw customer numbers almost halve to 61,000 in the three months to June 30, from 118,000 in the same period last year, according to its financial results published on Thursday.Revenue also dropped year on year from £32.5 million to £10.4 million in the latest quarter, which Amigo...
Startup Business Loan Options With No Collateral
Starting a business can seem like a bit of a catch-22 situation. Often lenders won’t give you a business loan unless you can offer collateral—an asset that it can repossess if you default. However, with high startup costs, entrepreneurs typically need financing to get off the ground. This...
India's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's stricter digital lending rules have disrupted card services of foreign-backed fin-tech firms and jeopardised loan offerings of Amazon, prompting companies to chart a lobbying pushback, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters.
200 Chinese Stocks Have Until December To Comply With US Standards Or Risk Delisting: SEC's Gensler Says 'Proof Will Be In The Pudding'
More than 50 jurisdictions have agreed with the demands that the PCAOB inspect and investigate audit firms of U.S.-listed businesses. China and Hong Kong are the two that have not. An agreement reached Friday between the United States and China would permit American accounting officials to visit Hong Kong to...
Peer-To-Peer Lending And How It Can Benefit Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending is a system that matches a borrower with a lender without the intervention of a middleman. P2P lending can also be referred to as crowdfunding or social lending. Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the biggest beneficiaries of p2p lending. Many fintech companies offer P2p loans for businesses, which has immensely helped support small businesses. Here are 5 amazing ways that p2P loans can benefit entrepreneurs and small businesses in 5 Amazing Ways.
crowdfundinsider.com
Research from Fintech Paysafe Reveals How Retailers are “Missing Out” by Not Taking Crypto Payments
Research released by specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) reveals how retailers “may be missing out by not accepting payments in crypto.”. A significant 80% of crypto owners “want to pay for goods with their crypto balances but are held back by a lack of cryptocurrency acceptance at the point of sale.”
Choosing the Right ITSM Partner: Questions To Ask When Shortlisting Suppliers
Service management solutions are investments in an organization's future. The most successful partnerships are built with organizations emphasizing freedom, trust, and responsibility. Don't underestimate the importance of company culture when considering an ITSM vendor. Ask each vendor how they plan to grow with you, and how they're willing to help you grow in the future. Invite representatives from that vendor to strategic meetings involving the business areas that their product will touch and affect. Invite vendors into strategy sessions to help them align their product to your strategy in the most efficient manner possible.
China regulators tell banks to ramp up lending - sources
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank has stepped up pressure on lenders with new instructions to grow loans, six bankers with knowledge of the matter said, as the world's second-biggest economy faces an economic downturn and a plunge in borrowers' confidence.
