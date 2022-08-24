ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
cutoday.info

California & Nevada Leagues in Partnership to Promote ‘Bank On’ Certified Deposit Accounts

ONTARIO, Calif.–The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues has entered into a partnership with Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) that encourages credit unions to begin offering Bank On certified deposit accounts. The objective is toincrease the availability of safe, low-cost transactions for millions of unbanked and underbanked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cutoday.info

SPIRE Wins Desjardins Awards

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn.– SPIRE Credit Union has been named a 2022 Desjardins Financial Education Award winner in Minnesota for both adult and youth categories. SPIRE said it has rich history in financial education having has received the Adult Desjardins Award the past eight years and the Youth Desjardins Award each of the last six years.
MINNESOTA STATE
cutoday.info

MN CU Women's Leadership Network Names New Ambassadors

SAINT PAUL, Minn. –The Minnesota Credit Union Women’s Leadership Network said it has added three new ambassadors. The ambassadors include Jill Casper, VP-training & community relations at Mid Minnesota FCU; Kathlynn McConnell, director of learning and development at Members Cooperative CU; and Sue Palen, EVP at Mayo Employees FCU.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
cutoday.info

IWS Introduces Mechanical Breakdown Insurance for EVs in California

BOCA RATON, Fla.— IWS Acquisition Corp. said it has introduced its new Electric Vehicle Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (EVMBI) for California. IWS said it will offer its MBI Supreme Plus coverage on all eligible electric vehicles. The IWS Supreme Plus EVMBI will cover major electric vehicle components such as the electric battery, drive/traction motor, electric power control unit, power inverter module and on-board charger, according to the company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cutoday.info

Two Oregon Credit Unions Seeking to Merge

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.–Two Oregon credit unions have announced plans to merge. The $59.3-million Klamath Public Employees FCU and the $276.6-million Pacific Crest said their boards have approved the combination and the merger proposal will now go to members of KPEFCU for a vote. “Credit unions are member owned cooperatives,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy