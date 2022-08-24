ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
WALB 10

City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

RSV cases rise in Georgia

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hospitals across metro Atlanta said they’re filled with patients, mostly children, contracting the respiratory virus RSV. It often …
southeastagnet.com

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 14-count indictment charges 12 Georgia residents in alleged armed multi-drug trafficking operation

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances.  According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest […]
WTVM

PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
WCTV

Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
First Coast News

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs

ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
newhope.com

Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia

Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
