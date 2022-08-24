Read full article on original website
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
RSV cases rise in Georgia
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hospitals across metro Atlanta said they’re filled with patients, mostly children, contracting the respiratory virus RSV. It often …
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
southeastagnet.com
Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Georgia: 14-count indictment charges 12 Georgia residents in alleged armed multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances. According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest […]
WTVM
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant. Local owners and operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are funding the...
donalsonvillenews.com
Millers receive UGA’s Peanut Achievement Club honor as one of state’s top producers 0
Pictured – Dee Miller and Eddie Miller of 4 Miller Farms. The University of Georgia Peanut Team honored Georgia’s top peanut producers at the annual Georgia Peanut Achievement awards ceremony held recently on Jekyll Island. Seminole County’s 4 Miller Farms, represented by Dee and Eddie Miller, Jr., was...
The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Data Analytics
Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of lists analyzing the best places to live in Florida because there is arguably no shortage of people who want to live in Florida.
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
First Coast News
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs
ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
newhope.com
Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia
Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
