Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household. Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause […] The post Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Sahan Journal

President Biden announced a historic student loan forgiveness plan on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know to relieve your student debt.

What student loans are eligible for forgiveness? How much is being relieved? When do I need to start making payments again? What does this mean for Minnesotans? We’ve got the answers below. The post President Biden announced a historic student loan forgiveness plan on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know to relieve your student debt. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Cadrene Heslop

Up To $20,000 In Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

The Biden Administration is providing help to Americans who have student loan debt. The first program will give some borrowers a one-year pause for repayment. This new relief initiative will give others up to $20,000 in student debt forgiveness.
Advocate Andy

FTC Takes Action in Student Loan Debt Relief Scam

Debt relief company Student Advocates ordered to pay $822,000 to defrauded borrowers. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced an enforcement action against student loan debt relief company Student Advocates that will result in payments to more than 14,000 borrowers scammed by the company.

