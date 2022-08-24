WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household. Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause […] The post Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO