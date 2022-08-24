Space Command decision could hinge on national security, cost concerns, Lamborn says

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Threats of violence, lawsuits, and debunking political pressure. Those are just some of the challenges El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman says he has had to overcome in the last two years. Now, the clerk is being recognized for his work in the face of adversity. Chuck The post El Paso County Clerk wins ‘Guardian of Democracy’ award for defending election process appeared first on KRDO.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO