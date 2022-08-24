Space Command decision could hinge on national security, cost concerns, Lamborn says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Downtown Mural With a Message for EveryoneColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain CookiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
SCP Donates to One Tree Planted for Each Guest's Overnight StayMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Colorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Family MemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
coloradopolitics.com
A LOOK BACK | Kennedy marks historic Colorado water project; legislator comments on party switch
Sixty Years Ago This Week: Seventy-five thousand Coloradans arrived in Pueblo to join President John F. Kennedy as he marked the successful completion of a 30-year campaign for congressional approval of the FryingPan-Arkansas Project. The $171 million project involved importing spring snowmelt and runoff from the Western Slope to the...
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election
DENVER (AP) — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of use...
People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
El Paso County Clerk wins ‘Guardian of Democracy’ award for defending election process
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Threats of violence, lawsuits, and debunking political pressure. Those are just some of the challenges El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman says he has had to overcome in the last two years. Now, the clerk is being recognized for his work in the face of adversity. Chuck The post El Paso County Clerk wins ‘Guardian of Democracy’ award for defending election process appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cpr.org
Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams targeted by recall
Colorado Springs city councilman Wayne Williams is facing a recall effort over allegations that he is too cozy with developers. Williams, a Republican who served as Secretary of State from 2014 to 2018, is currently running for mayor. John Pitchford, the former Treasurer for the El Paso County Republican Party,...
Man blocked on Facebook awarded $65,000 from City of Woodland Park
Sgaggio was personally blocked on Facebook by former Woodland Park Police Chief, Miles De Young because he criticized a raid by Woodland Park police officers.
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
KRDO
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes
If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
Pollo Campero Has Plans for Massive Expansion in Denver and Colorado Springs
In the next five years, the global fast-food chicken chain will open four to six locations with 16 potentially on the horizon
cpr.org
One southern Colorado city will pay $65,000 for locking a man out of the ‘virtual town square’
A Colorado Springs resident has settled a lawsuit against the city of Woodland Park and its former police chief for $65,000 after he was blocked from the police department’s Facebook page. It’s one of the largest settlements in a case where a public official blocked someone on Facebook, according...
KRDO
Unclaimed Veteran service to be held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak National Cemetary will hold a committal service and interment for an Unclaimed Veteran on Monday, Aug. 29. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Pikes Peak National Cemetery is requesting the public be in attendance to honor the veteran and his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DougCo attorney resigns, nationwide search to begin
Douglas County Attorney Lance Ingalls. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Lance Ingalls submitted his resignation Tuesday after serving for nearly two decades as Douglas County attorney.
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
cpr.org
The cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is up as inflation and building costs hinder new building
The average cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is up nearly 10 percent over this time last year. Renting one now will cost you an average of nearly $1,600 a month. That’s a $900 increase over the last ten years. A new report from Ron Throupe, a...
Community invited to attend service for unclaimed veteran
The public is invited to attend the committal service and interment for unclaimed veteran, USAF Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman.
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds El Paso defendant never gave up right to jury trial, overturns convictions
Colorado's second-highest court has concluded an El Paso County judge mistakenly found a defendant had relinquished his constitutional right to a jury trial, when the man had never, in fact, explicitly agreed to do so. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals reversed the felony assault and sexual assault...
Study shows rent increase due to inflation & higher mortgage rates
COLORADO SPRINGS — Researchers analyzed Colorado Springs’ rent and the impact the economy has on those prices including a rise in rent costs and demand for apartments as mortgage rates and inflation continues to rise, according to a new study. The report by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business states that the average […]
