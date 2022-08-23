State officials seek nearly $40 million for staff in hospitals, long-term care facilities

Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Out-of-state patients seek abortion care in Oregon
Abortion providers in Oregon have seen a recent rise in demand for abortions from women from states that have adopted bans or are in the process of doing so, officials said at a news conference on Thursday. “We are seeing people from almost every red state in the country right...
Herald and News
Betsy Johnson qualifies as nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate for November ballot
Longtime Oregon lawmaker Betsy Johnson has qualified to appear on the November ballot as a nonaffiliated candidate for governor. On Thursday afternoon, the Oregon Elections Division notified Johnson that enough signatures on her nominating petitions had been verified to qualify her as a candidate, and that her name would be printed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Herald and News
Guest commentary: Illegal marijuana grows amount to organized crime
Organized crime, that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution. Law enforcement agencies in our area are working together to combat this problem and it appears there has been headway.
Herald and News
Cops: Rainbow Fentanyl showing up in Oregon
Police and federal prosecutors are warning about the debut of “rainbow fentanyl” in Oregon. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid linked to many of of the more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 — a dubious, all-time record.
Herald and News
Third cattle kill discovered near Doak Mountain
A third cattle death caused by a wolf near Doak Mountain has been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. In a case investigated Wednesday, Aug. 24, ODFW spokesmen said the previous evening staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Service found the carcass of an approximately 250-pound, two-month-old calf in a 36,000-acre private land allotment. It is estimated the calf died about 36 hours before the investigation.
Herald and News
Cold case: Oregon police find animal bones, but no new leads in death of young woman
Oregon investigators are looking for new help in an old cold case involving a young woman whose body found in the woods in 1978. The Oregon State Police and Union County Search and Rescue team are looking again at the 44-year-old unsolved mystery near La Grande.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls man dead after crash crashes in Klamath Lake
One man is dead after a single-car wreck into Klamath Lake on Friday morning. At approximately 8:11 a.m. Friday, Aug, 26, an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Justin Vanscoyk, 35, of Klamath Falls, cross the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged, according to Oregon State Police troopers.
