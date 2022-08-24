MERCERVILLE, Ohio (WV News) - First-year River Valley Raiders football head coach Scott Cooper got the inaugural win of his coaching career on Friday night in Mercerville as they traveled to South Gallia and rolled past the hosting Rebels by a final score of 34-16. The Raiders got out to a fast 14-0 lead in the first quarter via a 24-yard rush from Michael Conkle and a 37-yard scamper from Justin Stump.

CROWN CITY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO