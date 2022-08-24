Read full article on original website
Wahama White Falcons soar past Southern Tornadoes, 53-0
MASON, W.Va. — One was trying to right the ship, while the other was looking to start the season off right. The Wahama football team kicked off its season with a 53-0 shutout of the Southern Tornadoes Friday evening.
River Valley beats South Gallia 34-16, Cooper gets first coaching win
MERCERVILLE, Ohio (WV News) - First-year River Valley Raiders football head coach Scott Cooper got the inaugural win of his coaching career on Friday night in Mercerville as they traveled to South Gallia and rolled past the hosting Rebels by a final score of 34-16. The Raiders got out to a fast 14-0 lead in the first quarter via a 24-yard rush from Michael Conkle and a 37-yard scamper from Justin Stump.
Gallia Academy bites Bulldogs, 38-15
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — One for the home fans. After a sizable road win to start the season, the 2022 Gallia Academy football team took to Memorial Field for the first time on Friday night, defeating non-conference guest Athens 38-15.
Gun club sharpens firearm skills through competitive matches
HOLDEN, W.Va. (AP) — A Logan County gun club encourages firearm skill, knowledge and safety through competitive matches that are held each month. Now in its 11th year, the Coalfield Shooters Association is sanctioned by both the National Rifle Association and the United States Practical Shooting Association. The latter organization focuses on competitive gun matches around the nation.
