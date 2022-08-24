Read full article on original website
Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday 8/23/22
Madison LaFollette GK saves – Devin Glassman – 6 Watertown Goal: Eli Sloan (Garett Harris) – 38’. Randolph won the silver bracket of the Appleton Xavier Tournament. Central Wisconsin Christian started the season going 1-2 at a home quad vs Bonduel, Mayville, and Palmyra Eagle. Match 1:...
BD Football Travels To Baraboo Tonight.
The Beaver Dam High School football team heads to Baraboo tonight for their final non-conference tune-up of the season. Both the Golden Beavers and Thunderbirds will be looking for their first win off the season after dropping their season openers last week. Beaver Dam was blanked by defending Rock Valley...
Changes In Store For Beaver Dam Middle School
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam School District officials have announced several changes planned this year for the middle school. Adjustments have been made to the building to cluster student classrooms by grade. The exception is for certain elective glasses, but each grade will have a dedicated floor. Sixth grade classrooms will...
BDHS Boys Soccer Posts Shutout In Season Opener
The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team blanked Port Washington 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Prairie View Field in their 2022 season opener. Junior Guerrero scored both BD goals (9th & 77th minute). Luis Hernandez assisted on the first score and JJ Espinosa on the 2nd. “I’m very...
News – August 24, 2022
(Beaver Dam) An agreement has been reached on a new five-year contract between the Beaver Dam Fire Department and the five townships that contract services with the city. The townships of Calamus, Lowell, Westford, Trenton, and Beaver Dam comprise the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says dialog that began in early 2021 resulted in a one year extension for service in 2022 however, all parties agreed to continue discussions for a long term contract. He says these continued negotiations resulted in a new deal that will run from 2023 through 2027.
Franklin “Frank” Berthold Kiekhaefer
Franklin “Frank” Berthold Kiekhaefer Sr, age 89, of Beaver Dam, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully into heaven on August 13, 2022, at his home. Frank was born to Berthold Kiekhaefer and Verna (Schoeffel) Kiekhaefer on November 10, 1932. He was raised on the...
Dodge County Fair Saw Similar Attendance Numbers To 2021
(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Fair saw strong attendance numbers again this year. There were 46,700 people that walked through the gates during the five-day event at the fairgrounds outside of Beaver Dam. The Fair Association’s Sharon Keil says those numbers are comparable to 2021. Saturday’s attendance did drop...
Clean Sweep Program Returns To Dodge County Saturday
(Dodge County) The Clean Sweep program is returning to Dodge County this weekend. The program allows Dodge County residents to safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products, and chemicals. Officials with Dodge County UW Extension says the Clean Sweep will be offered on Saturday, August 27th at the Dodge County Highway Shop on County Road A in the Town of Trenton from 8am until noon.
Mazomanie Woman Facing Multiple Charges After Fleeing Dodge County Deputies
(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman is facing multiple charges after fleeing Dodge County sheriff’s deputies. Read the full press release:. At 6:56 PM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin. As the sergeant was conducting his traffic stop, the driver lied to him about her identity. The driver, later identified as Autumn Gernon, age 42 of Mazomanie, Wisconsin, fled from the traffic stop in her vehicle. She traveled north to County Highway M, struck the sergeant’s squad car after losing control, and then crashed on Milligan Road in a cornfield. Gernon fled on foot into the cornfield and was not able to be located that evening. A K9 and drone were deployed, but due to the difficulties of tracking a subject in a cornfield, she was unable to be taken into custody at that time.
Fond Du Lac Police Make Arrest In Weekend Homicide Case
(Fond du Lac) An arrest has been made in connection to a weekend homicide in the city of Fond du Lac. Police executed a search warrant Monday at the 000 block of West Cotton Street. A 32-year-old man was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Fond...
Fond Du Lac Man Found Guilty Of 2020 Overdose Death
(Fond du Lac) A Fond du Lac man was convicted Thursday in connection to an overdose death from two years ago. Robert Harris was found guilty of First-Degree Reckless Homicide. Fond du Lac police were called to the 100 block of West Second Street in May of 2020 for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Authorities located what they believed to be fentanyl near the victim. Witnesses to the overdose told investigators that Harris provided heroin to the victim and one person saw him inject her with the drug the evening she died.
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
Dodge County Attorney’s File Brief In Response To Ongoing Litigation Involving Law Enforcement Leaders
(Juneau) Attorneys for Dodge County Thursday filed a brief in response to an appeal from a Beaver Dam man who is suing the county and its law enforcement leaders. Selepri Amachree claims he was illegally held in the Dodge County jail for six months on an invalid deportation order and is seeking $5-million-dollars in damages.
