(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman is facing multiple charges after fleeing Dodge County sheriff’s deputies. Read the full press release:. At 6:56 PM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin. As the sergeant was conducting his traffic stop, the driver lied to him about her identity. The driver, later identified as Autumn Gernon, age 42 of Mazomanie, Wisconsin, fled from the traffic stop in her vehicle. She traveled north to County Highway M, struck the sergeant’s squad car after losing control, and then crashed on Milligan Road in a cornfield. Gernon fled on foot into the cornfield and was not able to be located that evening. A K9 and drone were deployed, but due to the difficulties of tracking a subject in a cornfield, she was unable to be taken into custody at that time.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO