The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
BROOKLYN, NY
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut, courtesy of ONE Championship. Johnson vs. Moraes took place August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (31-4-1) sought revenge against ONE champion Adriano Moraes (20-4) following a second-round knockout loss in their April 2021 first meeting. The fight aired live on Amazon Prime.
Dana White
Alexander Shlemenko
Antonio Arroyo
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev refused to fight him in Brazil in January: “They took it where they wanted”

Charles Oliveira says the original plan was to have his vacant lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev headline UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January. The UFC announced they are set to return to Brazil in January and according to Oliveira, he was supposed to face Makhachev on the card. However, according to the former lightweight champ, he claims Makhachev refused to go to Brazil and rather pleaded to have the fight in Abu Dhabi, which is where it will now take place.
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
MMAmania.com

Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’

Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
MiddleEasy

Mike Perry Ready to Toe The Line With Jon Jones And Oleksandr Usyk in BKFC

BKFC’s resident bad boy ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry scored the biggest win of his combat sports career at BKFC 27 in London over the weekend. The outspoken and sometimes controversial UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a crossover bout held inside the squared circle.
MMAmania.com

Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss

Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch ‘KSI vs. Swarmz’ LIVE countdown show

KSI will make an eventful return to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the social media star takes on two opponents in one night. KSI, who hasn’t competed since a decision win over Logan Paul...
MMAmania.com

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
bjpenndotcom

Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy

Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
MMAmania.com

ONE on Amazon Prime Video 1 preview (Pt. 1)

ONE on Amazon Prime Video 1 is set for Friday night (Aug. 26, 2022). The event will be headlined by the flyweight title rematch between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. The fights will be shown live by the streaming service in prime time (US time). Moraes sent shockwaves around the MMA world by knocking Johnson out at ONE on TNT last year.
