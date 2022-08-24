Read full article on original website
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut, courtesy of ONE Championship. Johnson vs. Moraes took place August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (31-4-1) sought revenge against ONE champion Adriano Moraes (20-4) following a second-round knockout loss in their April 2021 first meeting. The fight aired live on Amazon Prime.
Video: Watch Adriano Moraes' brutal KO of Demetrious Johnson ahead of rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1
Demetrious Johnson has a chance this Friday to settle the score. The former UFC flyweight champion returns to the cage in a highly-anticipated rematch against champion Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore. The last time Johnson (23-4-1) faced Moraes (20-3) was back...
Khabib just called Cain Velasquez in jail — here’s what they talked about
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is currently behind bars in Santa Clara County while his attorneys battle multiple charges — including attempted murder — following a public and somewhat messy shootout that took place earlier this year. Get the latest on that pending court case right here.
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’
Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev refused to fight him in Brazil in January: “They took it where they wanted”
Charles Oliveira says the original plan was to have his vacant lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev headline UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January. The UFC announced they are set to return to Brazil in January and according to Oliveira, he was supposed to face Makhachev on the card. However, according to the former lightweight champ, he claims Makhachev refused to go to Brazil and rather pleaded to have the fight in Abu Dhabi, which is where it will now take place.
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’
Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
Mike Perry Ready to Toe The Line With Jon Jones And Oleksandr Usyk in BKFC
BKFC’s resident bad boy ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry scored the biggest win of his combat sports career at BKFC 27 in London over the weekend. The outspoken and sometimes controversial UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a crossover bout held inside the squared circle.
Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss
Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
Pushing! Shoving! KSI two-handed by Swarmz during chaotic boxing face off (Video)
It’s no longer good enough to be a celebrity boxer these days, you now have to up the ante to keep fickle fight fans from tuning out. That’s why Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji — better know by his Internet handle “KSI” — will be boxing two opponents in one night.
Video: Watch ‘KSI vs. Swarmz’ LIVE countdown show
KSI will make an eventful return to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the social media star takes on two opponents in one night. KSI, who hasn’t competed since a decision win over Logan Paul...
Vitor Belfort faces Hasim Rahman Jr. in boxing match at DAZN X Series 002 in October
Jake Paul’s loss will be Vitor Belfort’s gain as the former UFC champion will face Hasim Rahman Jr. in a boxing match scheduled on Oct. 15 in Sheffield, England. The fight news was announced as part of the KSI card on Saturday. The show will be titled DAZN...
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy
Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
Max Holloway next fight: Who will be ‘Blessed’ next by the featherweight great?
Some Max Holloway next fight news might be on hold until the fall, after “Blessed’s” third straight loss to Alexander
Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
ONE on Amazon Prime Video 1 preview (Pt. 1)
ONE on Amazon Prime Video 1 is set for Friday night (Aug. 26, 2022). The event will be headlined by the flyweight title rematch between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. The fights will be shown live by the streaming service in prime time (US time). Moraes sent shockwaves around the MMA world by knocking Johnson out at ONE on TNT last year.
