Recount ordered for some close primary races in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recount has been ordered for some neck-and-neck races from Tuesday’s Florida primary in Volusia County, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Volusia County Canvassing Board officially acted on the results of Tuesday’s primary....
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s Jonathan Rockholt Arrested on 3 Federal Charges in Jan. 6 Attack on Congress
Jonathan Rockholt, a 38-year-old Palm Coast resident who described himself as a member of the Three Percenters militia, was arrested on three federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where he confronted and attempted to overcome police. He made his first court appearance in a Middle District of Florida courtroom today.
fiscalrangers.com
Laura Loomer "loses" in vote counts, but refuses to concede due to fluctuations in vote counts
Yesterday, Aug. 23rd, was primary voting day in Lake County and the rest of Congressional District 11. Laura Loomer was beating incumbent Dan Webster until the very last hours of the election period with his totals rose strangely. Thus she said she will not concede until an investigation of vote counts is concluded. See the chart below.
Sound off: City of DeLand’s citizen survey is now live
DELAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand announced that its biannual citizen survey is now open to all city residents this week. In July, leaders mailed surveys to more than 2,000 households to get a scientific sampling of residents within DeLand’s city limits. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
askflagler.com
DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election
ORMOND BEACH – With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
flaglerlive.com
County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift
In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Sally Hunt Unseats Jill Woolbright From The Flagler School Board
Flagler School Board member Jill Woolbright has been defeated in her first re-election bid by challenger Sally Hunt. Woolbright’s tenure on the School Board will be limited to two years; she was elected in 2020 to serve out the duration of Andy Dance’s term after Dance resigned to run for County Commission. Woolbright won in 2020 relatively easily, beating out Vincent Lyon 59.34% – 40.66%. This time, she lost by a razor-thin margin, with Hunt beating her 51.31% – 48.69%.
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
flaglerlive.com
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff
It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
beckersasc.com
ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida
Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
WCJB
Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins primary race, two new members join school board
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County commissioner is set to remain on the board for a fourth term, but the Marion County School Board will have two new faces. After the votes were totaled, incumbent Carl Zalak defeated Rachel Sams and Keith Poole with 38% of the vote in the Marion County Commission District 4 Republican Primary.
Click10.com
DeSantis on Fauci: ‘Grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac’
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci during a rally in Central Florida on Wednesday. DeSantis was in Seminole County to campaign with Sen. Marco Rubio during what the Republican Party calls the “Keep Florida Free” tour. During...
click orlando
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
villages-news.com
Churches in The Villages not so welcoming
I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
flaglerlive.com
Jevante Hamilton Guilty of Manslaughter In 1st Ever Flagler Trial on Drug Overdose Murder Charge
After deliberating three hours today, a Flagler County jury found Jevante Tyquan Hamilton guilty of manslaughter, not first degree murder, for selling the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson in August 2019. The four-day trial before Circuit Judge Chris France was the first of its kind...
flaglerlive.com
Dune Reconstruction Project Is Said To Be Imminent Even as 1 Property Owner Holds Out
Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Jason Harrah told the Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening that the now two-decade-old plan to rebuild 2.6 miles of beach south of the pier is set to begin in June. There is heightened urgency to get...
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Seeks Proposals to Replace Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor, Rent and Utilities at $3,000 a Month
After its falling out with the Green Lion Cafe earlier this summer, Palm Coast government this week formally launched its next step in possibly replacing the popular restaurant at Palm Harbor Golf Club with a new company. The city issued a request for proposal, seeking bids by Sept. 15 with plans to have the new company operating by Feb. 1.
