Flagler County, FL

Palm Coast’s Jonathan Rockholt Arrested on 3 Federal Charges in Jan. 6 Attack on Congress

Jonathan Rockholt, a 38-year-old Palm Coast resident who described himself as a member of the Three Percenters militia, was arrested on three federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where he confronted and attempted to overcome police. He made his first court appearance in a Middle District of Florida courtroom today.
PALM COAST, FL
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election

ORMOND BEACH – With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift

In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Sally Hunt Unseats Jill Woolbright From The Flagler School Board

Flagler School Board member Jill Woolbright has been defeated in her first re-election bid by challenger Sally Hunt. Woolbright’s tenure on the School Board will be limited to two years; she was elected in 2020 to serve out the duration of Andy Dance’s term after Dance resigned to run for County Commission. Woolbright won in 2020 relatively easily, beating out Vincent Lyon 59.34% – 40.66%. This time, she lost by a razor-thin margin, with Hunt beating her 51.31% – 48.69%.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff

It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Churches in The Villages not so welcoming

I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

