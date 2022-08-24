Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska State Fair changes include mobility for alcohol drinkers
GRAND ISLAND -- The Nebraska State Fair opens Friday, and for the first time, alcohol consumption will not be limited to restricted areas. In June, the fair was granted a walk-around liquor license by the Grand Island City Council. Alcohol will still be sold at a limited number of areas,...
York News-Times
Kearney superintendent pushes back against Innis comments on controversial books
Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
KSNB Local4
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island Northwest High School officials shut down school newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Administrators at a Grand Island school shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship. The staff of Northwest Public Schools’...
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KSNB Local4
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reports that collections of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on August 18, 2022, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). According to Michele Bever, SHDHD health director, and Jeff Hassenstab, director of Parks & Recreation for the...
News Channel Nebraska
PETA seeking video footage pertaining to alleged animal mistreatment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Officials at PETA are seeking livestream video of a central Nebraska slaughterhouse after it says it obtained government reports of animal abuse. According to PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Daniel Paden, the organization acquired reports documenting cows being beaten and two remaining conscious after being shot in the head at a JBS Foods processing plant in Grand Island.
doniphanherald.com
Fonner Park race meet will again be extended in 2023
GRAND ISLAND — For the second year in a row, Fonner Park’s race meet will run longer than usual next year. Racing will begin Feb. 10, officials said this week. Fonner’s racing also began two weekends earlier than normal this year. The reason is the same: Fonner is being a good team player.
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
doniphanherald.com
York man killed in train accident
YORK — A York man was killed Thursday when his vehicle was hit by a BNSF train at a crossing. The York County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, died shortly before 5 p.m. after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K.
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested
AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident
DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
KSNB Local4
Shots fired early Thursday morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been arrested after police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning. HPD Captain Mike Doremus said officers were called out to the 1800 block of West 2nd around 2:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on scene, they were able to quickly determine that a firearm was discharged multiple times toward a home causing damage.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
iheart.com
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
