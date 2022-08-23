ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton': Dawgs Talk with Reggie Davis

By J.C. Shelton
 3 days ago
Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia and Atlanta Falcons receiver, Reggie Davis, who shares his story breaking the record for the longest touchdown reception in UGA history.

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 21: Reggie Davis #81 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with a catch against the North Texas Mean Green at Sanford Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

This offseason we are releasing episodes bi-weekly, including interviews with current and former Bulldogs along with other personalities from the college football world.

On a new episode, former Georgia and NFL receiver, Reggie Davis, stops by to share stories of his career at Georgia, his record-breaking touchdown, his pro career and the pressures of a kick return specialist.

Also on the show:

  • Recruiting update: Here’s what you need to know about UGA’s recent recruiting trail wins

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one of our latest interviews with Georgia tight end Ryland Goede.

