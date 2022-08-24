ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Takes Extra Steps to Assure Every Vote Counts

You have heard that every vote counts and in Washington County that was proven true tonight as Yvonne House, Secertary of the Washington County Election Board, and her crew worked diligently to get one ballot in the totals that had not been counted due to a machine error. In the end, it was entered legally and on time.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Pawhuska Warns Citizens of Utility Rates Increasing

Residents of the City of Pawhuska have been seeing large increases in utility rates on a monthly basis since the beginning of the extended hot weather this summer. To answer questions about what is occurring, the City of Pawhuska reached out to their utility carrier--Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority-- for answers.
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tri-County Tech Hosts Bartlesville Fire Dept Training

Earlier this week, the Bartlesville Fire Department was able to try out their new MPD units at the Tri-County Tech Emergency Services Live Training Facility. The MPD units were donate4d by Project Tribute Foundation to help firefighters with scaling walls. The Tri-Tech Emergency Services Live Training Facility was designed to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Election Totals

Bartlesville Radio will have live updates on all four of our radio stations tonight with election coverage from Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties. Listen for updates during the Cardinals game on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 or updates on KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 regular programming. Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **WASHINGTON...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Free Constitution Alive Class Coming in September

A Free Constitution Alive six week class will begin Thursday evening, September 15, 6:30pm, at the Bartlesville Public Library. It is a fun and inspiring opportunity to rendezvous with our Founding Fathers and gain valuable knowledge of our country’s Constitution and its “original intent.”. The class is being...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners

PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Receives $3,000 from Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,000 donation to Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. Arvest branch services manager Tricia Richards presented the check to Girl Scouts chief development officer Hillary Parkhurst Sutton, special events coordinator Gianna Martucci-Fink, and board member Stephanie Dingman. “It is an honor to present this donation...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens

BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

