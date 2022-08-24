ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
The Spun

Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
State
Minnesota State
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman visits Pats-Raiders practice in Vegas

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their set of joint practice sessions on Tuesday, and they did so with the presence of special guest Julian Edelman.The retired (for now?) wide receiver was on the field as a visitor in Henderson, Nevada, when the two teams hit the practice field to get in some work together ahead of their final preseason game on Friday night.It's no wonder why Edelman was a welcomed guest at the practice session, as he means a great deal to both head coaches. Bill Belichick drafted the Kent State quarterback as...
HENDERSON, NV
The Spun

Look: Here's The Most "In Demand" NFL Team Heading Into 2022 Season

Some NFL fanbases are more excited for the 2022 season than others. On Thursday, sports business insider Mark J. Burns reported the top-10 most "in demand" tickets on StubHub for the upcoming season. The list features a combination of perennial contenders and up-and-coming organizations with exciting potential. Unsurprisingly, "America's Team"...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Beloved Longtime Announcer

Over the weekend, former Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play announcer Jim Mueller passed away. He was 79 years old. Mueller was the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995. Jim Donovan, the current voice of the Browns, succeeded him in 1999. Donovan had a heartfelt reaction to Mueller's death while calling the...
CLEVELAND, OH
