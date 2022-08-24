BOSTON -- The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their set of joint practice sessions on Tuesday, and they did so with the presence of special guest Julian Edelman.The retired (for now?) wide receiver was on the field as a visitor in Henderson, Nevada, when the two teams hit the practice field to get in some work together ahead of their final preseason game on Friday night.It's no wonder why Edelman was a welcomed guest at the practice session, as he means a great deal to both head coaches. Bill Belichick drafted the Kent State quarterback as...

HENDERSON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO