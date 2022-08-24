Read full article on original website
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
Roger Goodell Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback
The legendary Len Dawson passed away this week at the age of 87. Dawson had a lengthy career in the NFL, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. In 1970, Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory. He completed 12-of-17 passes for...
Julian Edelman visits Pats-Raiders practice in Vegas
BOSTON -- The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their set of joint practice sessions on Tuesday, and they did so with the presence of special guest Julian Edelman.The retired (for now?) wide receiver was on the field as a visitor in Henderson, Nevada, when the two teams hit the practice field to get in some work together ahead of their final preseason game on Friday night.It's no wonder why Edelman was a welcomed guest at the practice session, as he means a great deal to both head coaches. Bill Belichick drafted the Kent State quarterback as...
Look: Here's The Most "In Demand" NFL Team Heading Into 2022 Season
Some NFL fanbases are more excited for the 2022 season than others. On Thursday, sports business insider Mark J. Burns reported the top-10 most "in demand" tickets on StubHub for the upcoming season. The list features a combination of perennial contenders and up-and-coming organizations with exciting potential. Unsurprisingly, "America's Team"...
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Beloved Longtime Announcer
Over the weekend, former Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play announcer Jim Mueller passed away. He was 79 years old. Mueller was the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995. Jim Donovan, the current voice of the Browns, succeeded him in 1999. Donovan had a heartfelt reaction to Mueller's death while calling the...
Former Cardinals, Chargers head coach Don Coryell named coach/contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
It's been more than 35 years since the late Don Coryell coached an NFL football game. Yet, the former Cardinals and Chargers head coach's impact upon the sport is still felt each and every Sunday. Coryell, one of the most revolutionary offensive coaches in NFL history, was announced on Wednesday...
