Councilmember Festersen frustrated over lack of action on Omaha climate plan
"It looks like they're not even planning to plan," said David Corbin of the Nebraska Sierra Club. It was back in November that the City Council signaled their support for a climate action plan.
3 News Now
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing...
thereader.com
Controversial City Charter Amendment To Allow Mayor To Work Outside Omaha Passes Thanks To Council Confusion.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Omaha City Council passed nine proposed city charter amendments to be placed on the November ballot Tuesday, Aug. 23, but one will be reconsidered and likely denied next week.
msn.com
Omaha Opens Pandemic Rental Assistance to All, Regardless of Citizenship. Here’s How to Apply.
All Omaha renters hurt by the pandemic can now apply for emergency rental assistance regardless of their citizenship or U.S. legal status. The City of Omaha reversed its legal position last week Wednesday on who can receive the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) money, removing citizenship as a qualification for the rental and utility relief program that opened in April 2021.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Omaha
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Omaha street renamed in honor of Symone Sanders
An Omaha native who worked her way to a role in national politics now has another achievement to celebrate.
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KETV.com
Some Omaha Catholic schools not adopting archdiocese gender policy
OMAHA, Neb. — Some Omaha Catholic schools say they're not going to adopt the new gender policy from the archdiocese because they're independent institutions. That includes Duchesne Academy, which sent this statement to its community. It reads in part:. "Our school year has just begun, and our policy handbook...
msn.com
Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
KETV.com
Douglas County Board approves allocations for federal pandemic relief dollars
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Board spent some of its federal pandemic relief dollars. The board approved two allocations of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. First: the board set aside $95,000 for Creighton University. Those funds will pay for a feasibility study on converting three...
Pottawattamie County Supervisors take stance on use of eminent domain
Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build a pipeline across 5 states, including Nebraska and Iowa. A stretch of it would be in Pottawattamie County.
etxview.com
City Hall: Oxford House debate shines a light on city zoning ordinances
The recent debate over a sober-living home in the Near South neighborhood highlighted the city’s zoning ordinances and how they define family — and a nonprofit’s attempts to expand that definition. Oxford House, a national organization for a network of thousands of democratically run, self-supporting homes for...
More housing development to come in rural Pottawattamie County
There's an effort to get more housing and city water in rural Pottawattamie County. Two subdivisions are planned south of Lewis Central off Pioneer Trail.
kfornow.com
LPS Superintendent Address Controversial Statement Allegedly Made By A Guest Speaker
(KFOR NEWS August 24, 2022) At Tuesday’s Lincoln Board of Education meeting, the first one since classes started back up, LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman took a moment to address some controversy and confusion regarding LGBTQ+ topics in the district. Dr. Gausman addressed two big items. One being concerns...
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
York News-Times
Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students
Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
iheart.com
Weekend Restriction On W. Dodge Expressway
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, beginning Saturday, August 27th, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the I-680 ramp to westbound lower West Dodge Road in west Omaha will be closed. NDOT says the closure is necessary for a contractor to do bridge deck resurfacing. The I-680...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
WOWT
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park, but first Q Street between 60th and 72nd streets will have to be widened to handle the predicted increase in traffic. The business owner near 60th and Q said construction here could go on for about...
WOWT
Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...
