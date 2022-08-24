ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

msn.com

Omaha Opens Pandemic Rental Assistance to All, Regardless of Citizenship. Here’s How to Apply.

All Omaha renters hurt by the pandemic can now apply for emergency rental assistance regardless of their citizenship or U.S. legal status. The City of Omaha reversed its legal position last week Wednesday on who can receive the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) money, removing citizenship as a qualification for the rental and utility relief program that opened in April 2021.
OMAHA, NE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Omaha

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Some Omaha Catholic schools not adopting archdiocese gender policy

OMAHA, Neb. — Some Omaha Catholic schools say they're not going to adopt the new gender policy from the archdiocese because they're independent institutions. That includes Duchesne Academy, which sent this statement to its community. It reads in part:. "Our school year has just begun, and our policy handbook...
OMAHA, NE
Jean Stothert
msn.com

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

City Hall: Oxford House debate shines a light on city zoning ordinances

The recent debate over a sober-living home in the Near South neighborhood highlighted the city’s zoning ordinances and how they define family — and a nonprofit’s attempts to expand that definition. Oxford House, a national organization for a network of thousands of democratically run, self-supporting homes for...
LINCOLN, NE
#City Council#Politics Local#Democrat Council#Republicans
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students

Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
iheart.com

Weekend Restriction On W. Dodge Expressway

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, beginning Saturday, August 27th, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the I-680 ramp to westbound lower West Dodge Road in west Omaha will be closed. NDOT says the closure is necessary for a contractor to do bridge deck resurfacing. The I-680...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park, but first Q Street between 60th and 72nd streets will have to be widened to handle the predicted increase in traffic. The business owner near 60th and Q said construction here could go on for about...
WOWT

Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...

