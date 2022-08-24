Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Developers help older Macs do something Apple won’t allow
They said your Mac was too old for the latest and greatest Mac OS upgrade. They told you to buy a new Mac instead. Apple can be a harsh companion. But I’m here to tell you there is another way, the way of MacOS Ventura on older Macs. The...
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
So, looks like Intel's top Alchemist graphics cards will be out before the end of October
With Arc's XeSS upscaler being a Day One feature for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II the GPUs need to be out before October 28.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
MacBook Pro getting speed increase this fall
Updated versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will go onto production during the last months of 2022, according to a prominent Apple analyst. These will have faster processors. Another reliable source said essentially the same, making it likely that Apple is about refresh its top-tier notebooks. Expect 14-...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CNET
How to Factory Reset a MacBook, Windows Laptop or Chromebook to Sell or Give Away
One side effect of spending more time at home during the pandemic is the realization that I have a lot of old tech lying around. A lot. Then, when I made a KonMari attempt at decluttering said tech, I unearthed several things I forgot I had -- including an old laptop I stopped using years ago because it was too slow for my high-end computing needs.
Phone Arena
iPhone 13 mini in 2022: Steve Jobs’ dream turned into Apple's big flop and my favorite iPhone ever
When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, the company predicted that it would be “very popular”. But... that wasn't really the case. Sales figures through 2020-2021 showed that the smallest iPhone was by far the least preferred model by customers. The reason? Well, there might be a couple of them:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
watchOS 8.7.1 software update released Apple Watch Series 3
As well as new updates for the iPhone and iPad, Apple also released some other updates, one of those was watchOS 8.7.1 for the Apple Watch Series 3. This update is not available for other models of the Apple Watch. This new software update for the Apple Watch comes with...
notebookcheck.net
Tuxedo upgrades thin and light InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux laptop with Intel Alder Lake-H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti dGPU
The seventh generation Linux-based InfinityBook Pro 14 premium ultrabook features the same thin and light magnesium chassis from the previous gen, yet the processing power is now significantly boosted thanks to the addition of Intel’s Core i7-12700H CPU and an entry-level dGPU from Nvidia. Maximum supported RAM capacity is 64 GB DDR4-3200. Total weight is slightly increased from 2.2 lbs on the 6th gen to 2.4 on the new models, and the profile is still around 0.6 inch. New to this generation are the Deep Gray and Ice Gray chassis color options.
Newegg Joins Intel Gamer Days with Deals on CPUs, Gaming PCs and Laptops
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced its promotional sale connected with Intel Gamer Days, an online festival featuring deals on promotion that runs today through Sept. 4. The multi-day sale offers savings on Intel processors, and Intel-based gaming PCs and laptops. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005245/en/ A special Intel Gamer Days PC, powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processor, is available through a sweepstakes at Newegg.com. The PC has a retail value over $3,400 and was built by Newegg’s PC building division. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
Apple 'Far Out' iPhone 14 event invite is an AR star field
The September 7 Apple event invite has an augmented reality feature for iPhone and iPad which creates a looping star field. Here's how to activate it. When on the Apple event webpage, users can click on the Apple logo to enter AR view on iOS and iPadOS devices. On macOS, users can download the file and view the animation in Quick Look.
Prepare your wallet: Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU could already be in production
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 has been spotted in what are apparently documents from a manufacturer, indicating that the flagship graphics card is already in production. At least that’s the theory, but we need some heavy seasoning with this leak – which comes from the Baidu (opens in new tab) forums (in China), as highlighted by a regular Twitter rumor pedlar, Harukaze5719 – because as ever, we can’t be sure that said photographed documents are genuine.
Apple Insider
This M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM is $354 off, plus $60 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An exclusive $354 discount brings the cost of thehigh-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch down to just $2,545. Plus, save $60 on three years of AppleCare.
Ars Technica
MacBook self-repair program highlights Apple’s flawed repairability progress
On Tuesday, Apple expanded its self-service repair program to M1-based MacBooks. Giving customers repair manuals and the ability to buy parts and buy or rent tools for M1 MacBook Airs and M1 MacBook Pros is a far cry from the Apple of yesteryear. After a few days of availability, the MacBook self-repair program shows welcome progress, but work is still needed before Apple is considered a true right-to-repair ally.
itechpost.com
New 14, 16-inch Apple M2 MacBooks Coming Within The Next Few Weeks, Says Analyst
Apple will have its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks with its next-generation M2 processors head to mass production in the coming weeks, a respected Apple analyst said. Ming Chi-Kuo tweeted that the new M2 laptops will enter mass production in the fourth quarter this year. He further said in his tweet that with key chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) guidance that the three-nanometer chip technology will contribute to company revenue beginning the first half of next year, the processors in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks will still adopt the five-nanometer advanced node. He however failed to mention if he was referring to the calendar fourth quarter, which TSMC follows, that ends in December or Apple's fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in September.
Linux Kernel 6.1 Introduces Faulty CPU Core Detection Logging Feature
A upcoming Linux kernel update is adding a new CPU core error detection logger, to track and record faulty CPUs in Linux-based systems.
AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors
AMD (AMD) , Nvidia (NVDA) , and Intel (INTC) , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. But even when the results were encouraging, as in the case of Advanced Micro Devices, they results came up far short of allaying investors' concerns. Advanced Micro Devices...
Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon
MacBooks aren't cheap, and that makes finding the best deals on Apple's popular laptops a high priority when heading back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts across Apple silicon laptops, including the most powerful MacBook Pros ever made and the more portable MacBook Air. Jumping right...
Apple Insider
New MacBook Pro expected before end of 2022 with 5nm chips
In a tweet on Monday, Kuo said that the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro will enter mass production in Q4 2022. However, he cast doubt on rumors that the devices could sport chips built on TSMC's 3nm processes. According to Kuo, TSMC has offered guidance that its...
Comments / 0