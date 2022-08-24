Apple will have its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks with its next-generation M2 processors head to mass production in the coming weeks, a respected Apple analyst said. Ming Chi-Kuo tweeted that the new M2 laptops will enter mass production in the fourth quarter this year. He further said in his tweet that with key chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) guidance that the three-nanometer chip technology will contribute to company revenue beginning the first half of next year, the processors in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks will still adopt the five-nanometer advanced node. He however failed to mention if he was referring to the calendar fourth quarter, which TSMC follows, that ends in December or Apple's fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in September.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO