ATHENS, Texas – The National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) today (Aug. 23) announced the addition of Hola Motuapuaka to the staff as a new student advisor. A Hawaii native now living in Las Vegas with her husband and four children, she worked in public education from 2006 to 2014 when she served as an admissions advisor to a technical training center. For the past eight years, she orchestrated the marketing effort for her husband’s company, Status Sparkling Wine.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO