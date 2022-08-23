ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvbusiness.com

Las Vegas Resident Joins NRVTA Staff as Student Advisor

ATHENS, Texas – The National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) today (Aug. 23) announced the addition of Hola Motuapuaka to the staff as a new student advisor. A Hawaii native now living in Las Vegas with her husband and four children, she worked in public education from 2006 to 2014 when she served as an admissions advisor to a technical training center. For the past eight years, she orchestrated the marketing effort for her husband’s company, Status Sparkling Wine.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy