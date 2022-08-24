ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how

If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Manjrekar
Person
Aakash Chopra
Person
Lisa Sthalekar
Phone Arena

Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will

Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating

After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror

Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Free Games#Mobile Gaming#Video Game#Nautilus Mobile#Jetsynthesys#People S Choice Game
Android Police

How to change your Android device's name on the Play Store, Google Assistant, and more

Every phone, tablet, smartwatch, TV, and other Android-powered device has a model name assigned to it by the manufacturer. The name shows up in a few places, including the desktop Play Store website, the super robust Google Assistant, and Google's Find My Device tool. Sometimes the model name is easily recognizable (for example, "Google Pixel 3" or "Nokia 7.2"), but in other cases, it can be an incomprehensible string of characters and numbers, leading to inconvenience at times. Whether you use a desktop or an Android phone, it's easy to change your Android phone name.
CELL PHONES
dotesports.com

Twitch improves quality for mobile users, introduces clip downloads, stream summary, and new interface on app

Twitch has officially added two new major features to its mobile app, allowing mobile users to download clips and view stream summaries. Twitch is significantly expanding the range of services on its mobile platforms, bringing multiple features from its desktop platform onto the application and attempting to improve the quality of mobile streams in general. The video livestreaming platform is doing this by allowing users to download clips, view stream summaries, and also by implementing an entirely new mobile streaming interface for IRL broadcasts.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Microsoft Outlook app showing more ads on iOS and Android

If you use Microsoft Outlook on iOS or Android, you’ve probably noticed more ads in your ‘Other’ tab or your inbox. Other users have reported the same and have left poor one-star reviews to register their displeasure over the new development. Speaking to The Verge, Microsoft’s spokesperson,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report

Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to record your screen on a Samsung phone or tablet

Taking a screenshot is a quick and easy way to share information with others, especially when trying to get support. Although its easy to take a screenshot on Android, Samsung's One UI makes the even simpler. However, there are some situations where a still image isn't enough to convey your message correctly, and capturing a proper screen recording might be a better option. For instance, it's easier to record your screen when trying to walk someone through a click path than to take a screenshot of every screen they have to go through. It's almost as easy as grabbing a screenshot.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

How to stop Focus mode from sharing your status in iOS 16

Focus modes are a wonderful way to take back control of your iPhone, preventing work notifications from getting in the way when you want to spend time with your family, for example. Normally, you might not care if people know when you have notifications silenced, but it isn’t always ideal.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Apple already finished first iOS 16 public release

Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 16 in September and has reportedly finished the development of the first public release. Apart from iOS 16, the Cupertino giant will also seed watchOS 9 to the public next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will reportedly arrive a month later in...
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

Epic Privacy Browser not working on Windows 11/10 PC

Epic is a free, private, Chromium-based web browser available on Windows & Mac, as well as mobile Operating Systems Android and iOS. It has slowly gained prominence as a viable alternative to the more commonly used web browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc. The browser centers around user data privacy and specializes in making your online footprint as minimal and untraceable as possible. You may, however, face issues with starting this browser up on your Windows PC. In this guide, we will look at a few ways in which you can fix the issue if the Epic Privacy Browser is not working on Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

WhatsApp’s new Unread filter lets you quickly sort messages

WhatsApp has released a new feature that automatically sorts your messages through an “Unread” filter. This way, you won’t miss out on important messages. Previously, chat messages were arranged chronologically as they came in. Now, however, you can simply go to the “Unread chats filter” and view all unread messages first.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy