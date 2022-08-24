Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
How to change your Android device's name on the Play Store, Google Assistant, and more
Every phone, tablet, smartwatch, TV, and other Android-powered device has a model name assigned to it by the manufacturer. The name shows up in a few places, including the desktop Play Store website, the super robust Google Assistant, and Google's Find My Device tool. Sometimes the model name is easily recognizable (for example, "Google Pixel 3" or "Nokia 7.2"), but in other cases, it can be an incomprehensible string of characters and numbers, leading to inconvenience at times. Whether you use a desktop or an Android phone, it's easy to change your Android phone name.
dotesports.com
Twitch improves quality for mobile users, introduces clip downloads, stream summary, and new interface on app
Twitch has officially added two new major features to its mobile app, allowing mobile users to download clips and view stream summaries. Twitch is significantly expanding the range of services on its mobile platforms, bringing multiple features from its desktop platform onto the application and attempting to improve the quality of mobile streams in general. The video livestreaming platform is doing this by allowing users to download clips, view stream summaries, and also by implementing an entirely new mobile streaming interface for IRL broadcasts.
Labor Day Deals Are Emerging Early — Now Is the Time to Save on Clothing, Laptops and More
Not that Americans really need another reason to shop, but scoring discounts at the unofficial (if not technical) end of summer is as good a reason as any. Labor Day deals are already in full swing at...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft Outlook app showing more ads on iOS and Android
If you use Microsoft Outlook on iOS or Android, you’ve probably noticed more ads in your ‘Other’ tab or your inbox. Other users have reported the same and have left poor one-star reviews to register their displeasure over the new development. Speaking to The Verge, Microsoft’s spokesperson,...
Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report
Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.
'Texting between iPhone and Android is broken': Google puts Apple on blast for converting Android texts to green bubbles and 'blurry' compressed videos
"It's time for Apple to fix texting," Google says, urging it to adopt a newer comms standard that improves messaging between iPhones and Androids.
How to record your screen on a Samsung phone or tablet
Taking a screenshot is a quick and easy way to share information with others, especially when trying to get support. Although its easy to take a screenshot on Android, Samsung's One UI makes the even simpler. However, there are some situations where a still image isn't enough to convey your message correctly, and capturing a proper screen recording might be a better option. For instance, it's easier to record your screen when trying to walk someone through a click path than to take a screenshot of every screen they have to go through. It's almost as easy as grabbing a screenshot.
inputmag.com
How to stop Focus mode from sharing your status in iOS 16
Focus modes are a wonderful way to take back control of your iPhone, preventing work notifications from getting in the way when you want to spend time with your family, for example. Normally, you might not care if people know when you have notifications silenced, but it isn’t always ideal.
Cult of Mac
Apple already finished first iOS 16 public release
Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 16 in September and has reportedly finished the development of the first public release. Apart from iOS 16, the Cupertino giant will also seed watchOS 9 to the public next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will reportedly arrive a month later in...
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Transfer Voice Memos From Your iPhone to a Windows PC Without iTunes
With a Lightning to USB cable, you can transfer photos from an iPhone to a Windows PC. But what about other files that you can't transfer that way, such as voice memos? Is iTunes the only method?. The answer is: nope, you can use several alternative methods. So, let's look...
The Windows Club
Epic Privacy Browser not working on Windows 11/10 PC
Epic is a free, private, Chromium-based web browser available on Windows & Mac, as well as mobile Operating Systems Android and iOS. It has slowly gained prominence as a viable alternative to the more commonly used web browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc. The browser centers around user data privacy and specializes in making your online footprint as minimal and untraceable as possible. You may, however, face issues with starting this browser up on your Windows PC. In this guide, we will look at a few ways in which you can fix the issue if the Epic Privacy Browser is not working on Windows 11.
knowtechie.com
WhatsApp’s new Unread filter lets you quickly sort messages
WhatsApp has released a new feature that automatically sorts your messages through an “Unread” filter. This way, you won’t miss out on important messages. Previously, chat messages were arranged chronologically as they came in. Now, however, you can simply go to the “Unread chats filter” and view all unread messages first.
