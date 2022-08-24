Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of oesophageal cancer... but only if it's piping hot, study claims
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of cancer... but only if it's piping hot, research suggests. Scientists think it's because hot liquids damage tissues in the oesophagus — also known as the food pipe. It means, in theory, tea lovers could also be at risk. Therefore, people should wait...
Can walking lower blood pressure?
Can walking lower blood pressure? We look at the impact walking can have on blood pressure and examine the evidence behind it
A woman died after taking an herbal supplement touted for weight loss, diabetes, and high cholesterol, report says
The wife of Rep. Tom McClintock died of a stomach inflammation last year, KHN reported. A coroner ruled the inflammation was caused by white mulberry leaf ingestion, KHN said. White mulberry leaf is often used as a dietary supplement to treat diabetes and high cholesterol. A coroner has ruled an...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds
Eating grapes can reduce your chances of developing dementia later in life, a new study has found.The finding, which came as part of a series of studies published in the journal Foods, was included in an extensive list of positive impacts that eating the fruit can have on your health.According to researchers, the fruit is especially beneficial so those who live by high-fat western diets, since they are known to be rich in chemicals that boost healthy gut bacteria and lower cholesterol.Grapes are also high in antioxidants which are known to improve health, and prevent disease and cancer in...
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
What It Really Means When You Don't Have Any Energy
While it may not be unusual to feel fatigued occasionally, an ongoing lack of energy can signal that there may be something not right going on inside your body.
daystech.org
South Shore University Hospital using AI to detect polyps that can lead to colon cancer
BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Artificial intelligence is now at work at a Long Island hospital, serving to medical doctors save lives. The not too long ago authorized know-how helps to detect polyps that may result in colon cancer. on Wednesday, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff met one of many first sufferers...
nypressnews.com
Some artificial sweeteners can raise your blood sugar
Two artificial sweeteners, saccharin and sucralose, may impede the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels after eating, potentially due to associated changes in the microbiome. Two artificial sweeteners, saccharin and sucralose, have been found to increase blood sugar levels despite being thought not to. This may be related...
CNBC
Want better sleep? Try 5 foods naturally rich in melatonin
Melatonin supplements are a great way to get some sleep, but some of the foods in your fridge and pantry may already have the melatonin you need. Melatonin is defined by the CDC as a neurohormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. And it can be really helpful for stabilizing your sleep pattern. Light, especially the blue light from phone screens, can affect melatonin levels, says Yo-El Ju, a neurologist and sleep medicine specialist at Washington University in St. Louis.
Two surprising reasons behind the obesity epidemic: Too much salt, not enough water
Scientific studies and media coverage are rife with warnings on how sugar, carbohydrates, saturated fat and lack of exercise contribute to obesity. And tens of millions of Americans are still overweight or obese in large part because of the classic Western diet and lifestyle. As an educator, researcher and professor of medicine, I have spent more than 20 years investigating the causes of obesity, as well as related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease. Throughout my many years of studying obesity and related health conditions, I’ve observed that relatively little is said about two significant...
Are Grapes Good For Diabetes?
Grapes contribute to the body's supply of minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, and fiber, but are they ideal in a diet designed for diabetes management?
healthcanal.com
Exipure Reviews 2022: Is This Weight Loss Pill Worth The Money?
However, Exipure’s Terms of Service page notes that Jack Barrett is a pen name and other names used on its website are pen names to protect the creators of the product. This brand has little transparency about its origin and its product, and there are many copycat Exipure retailers selling fake supplements. However, there are both good and bad Exipure reviews from customers.
A Spoonful of Sugar Helps the Medicine Go Down- if you’re postured correctly, and your stomach is a mathematical model
“We were very surprised that posture had such an immense effect on the dissolution rate of a pill.”. Based on a novel mechanical model called a stomach sim, complete with mathematical equations and interpolated with principles of fluid mechanics, biomechanics, and physics, a Johns Hopkins press release. reports on a...
MedicineNet.com
Does Intermittent Fasting Work for Weight Loss?
Intermittent fasting may provide some short-term benefits for weight loss. According to the combined results from 130 clinical trials, intermittent fasting may help lower:. Additionally, it may lower other risk factors associated with obesity. Brief fasting can result in ketosis, a metabolic state in which the body breaks down stored...
psychologytoday.com
Waiting for Antidepressants That Don’t Cause Weight Gain
When Prozac entered the market as the first serotonin reuptake blocker to treat depression, it was anticipated that in addition to reducing or eradicating the symptoms of depression, it might also prevent the weight gain seen with antidepressants being used at that time. The drug was approved by the FDA in December 1987 and launched the next month. Indeed, it seemed so promising in its ability to prevent weight gain that it was tested to see if it would be effective as a weight drug. And it worked, for about half a year; however, continued treatment after the mid-point in the year-long study resulted in the subjects who had lost weight gaining back all the weight they lost.
Why You Should Eat More Dragon Fruit If You Are Diabetic
In alternative medicine, dragon fruit is often touted for its numerous health benefits, but is it good for people living with diabetes?
scitechdaily.com
Daily Avocados Can Help Lower Your Cholesterol
Five universities worked together to conduct the largest and longest avocado research study. According to recent research, eating one avocado every day for six months had no impact on waist circumference, belly fat, or liver fat in those who were overweight or obese. It did, however, cause unhealthy cholesterol levels to slightly decline.
