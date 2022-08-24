Fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are finally getting their chance to jump back into the fantasy world via a video game. It has been some time since J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has made its way to consoles, as after the film series concluded in 2011, so did the "Harry Potter" games. Although, there have been a few exceptions, such as the mobile game "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and multiple "Lego Dimensions" packs. So, it's understandable why gamers and fans of the series are clamoring to jump back into the magical Wizarding World.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO