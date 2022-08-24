Read full article on original website
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
PlayStation Finally Confirms The Controller Fans Have Been Asking For
Gamescom 2022 is underway, and the opening night show has been full of big reveals and exciting news. Fans are getting updates on long-awaited games like "Hogwarts Legacy," "Return to Monkey Island," and the latest entry in the "Sonic" series, as well as announcements for brand new titles. In addition to these game reveals, gamers also got awesome hardware news from Sony. Namely, the company is finally giving fans the PlayStation 5 controller they've been asking for.
Now Available On Game Pass Is The Most Awful Elder Scrolls Game
Battlespire, probably the weakest Elder Scrolls game, has been added to PC Game Pass as part of the QuakeCon released this week by the newly formed Microsoft subsidiary id Software and Bethesda. Arena, Daggerfall, Redguard, and other Elder Scrolls games from the 1990s were finally added to Steam. I don’t...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale at Best Buy
Nintendo fans know that discounts on Switch games can be both rare and, frankly, not that good. This is especially true when Nintendo itself isn't running a sale on its first-party games. They usually just cost $59.99, no matter how old they are. Right now at Best Buy, though, you can find some deals on Nintendo Swith games that rarely see discounts.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox
A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation Exclusive Quest Has Fans In An Uproar
Fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are finally getting their chance to jump back into the fantasy world via a video game. It has been some time since J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has made its way to consoles, as after the film series concluded in 2011, so did the "Harry Potter" games. Although, there have been a few exceptions, such as the mobile game "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and multiple "Lego Dimensions" packs. So, it's understandable why gamers and fans of the series are clamoring to jump back into the magical Wizarding World.
Best Free Games for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest 2022
While you've had to drop some cash to get an Oculus Quest, you don't have to pay for every game. From shooters, to coasters, to space flight battles, here are the best free games for the Oculus Quest.
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
CNET
Love You to Bits Space Puzzle Game Is an Adorable Addition to Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade added Love You to Bits, a charming puzzle game with sci-fi adventure elements, to its catalog of games Friday. The colorful game was already in the App Store for $4, but Arcade subscribers can play for no additional charge. Love You to Bits casts players as bumbling space...
IGN
Ex-GTA Boss Reveals More About His New Open-World Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies has revealed more about Everywhere, the upcoming open-world game he's designing at new studio Build a Rocket Boy. Benzies and the Build a Rocket Boy team discussed the ambitions of Everywhere as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live show, a game described as blending together gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in a multi-world gaming experience. Very little was given away, but the "sneak peak behind the curtain" suggested that players will have a creative hand as part of the game, as well as playing an "immersive experience". Could this be part creative tools, part video game?
Nintendo Download: Turtles Through Time
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005251/en/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on Aug. 30. (Graphic: Business Wire)
digg.com
The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized
If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
Fast Travel Games reveals Everslaught Invasion and new Broken Edge trailer
VR publisher Fast Travel Games announced Everslaught Invasion for the Meta Quest 2 and released a new trailer for Broken Edge.
HappyGamer
At Gamescom, Dead Island 2 Is Finally Unveiled, And The Follow-Up Will Have A Unique Feature
A gaming studio’s decision to take a while before releasing a new chapter in a series is not unusual. Between a video game and its sequel, years or even decades may pass, yet most frequently, they will finally be released. This applies to Dead Island 2. There were reports that the sequel was stuck in production hell, but it was recently officially unveiled with an awesomely gory trailer. Additionally, Dead Island 2 will have a function that is quite special.
dotesports.com
Updated Nintendo Switch emulation protection tech could cause games to perform worse
Cybersecurity company Denuvo has revealed a new anti-piracy software for the Nintendo Switch that aims to prevent users from emulating games. As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, Denuvo’s new technology acts as DRM, or digital rights management. Called Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection, the software prevents users from both playing illegitimate copies of games on their Switch and emulating Switch games on their PC. To play a game, the user must purchase a real copy. The company believes that preventing emulation will allow game developers and publishers to increase the amount of money during a game’s launch window or the crucial period surrounding a game’s release when its sales are generally the highest.
Benzinga
The Scenic Splatlands of Splatoon 3 Are Surfacing in Nintendo's Booth at PAX West 2022
Play Splatoon 3 Turf War Battles, Watch the Top Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Players Battle It Out and Enjoy More Nintendo Fun. In the upcoming Splatoon 3 game, which launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 9, the breathtaking rocks of the new Scorch Gorge stage rise up like chimneys. They'll also be appearing as backdrops within the Nintendo booth at this year's PAX West, which is being transformed into scenes inspired by the sun-scorched Splatlands from Splatoon 3. The Nintendo Splatoon 3 booth at PAX West in Seattle on Sept. 2-5 will provide the perfect environment for in-game splatting … and real-life photo opportunities!
NME
Former ‘Fallout’ and ‘Skyrim’ developers announce RPG ‘Wyrdsong’
A brand new RPG from The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout developers, Wyrdsong, was announced at the 2022 Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase. The announcement was accompanied by a short one-minute animated teaser trailer, featuring an ominous narration, and touting some of the talent behind the game. It’s the...
Digital Trends
Dark Souls 3 PC servers are back online, other titles still to come
After being shut down due to a malicious exploit, the multiplayer servers for Dark Souls 3 on PC have been brought back online. Servers for the first two Dark Souls games are still offline, but FromSoftware reaffirmed its efforts to restore them. Online features for the PC version of Dark...
The Elder Scrolls 6 guide: everything we know
Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production, but there's not much else known about it
