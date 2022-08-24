Read full article on original website
Related
Jinjer announce US headline tour
Ukrainian metallers Jinjer share details of their new US tour, with special guests P.O.D
NME
Girlpool announce indefinite hiatus, cancel two thirds of upcoming tour dates
LA indie-rock duo Girlpool have announced their imminent disbandment, confirming that their upcoming North American tour – of which they’ve also cancelled roughly two thirds – will serve as their last run of shows altogether. “After nine years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool...
NME
Crowded House postpone US tour following Elroy Finn injury
Crowded House have postponed their US tour due to an injury sustained by drummer Elroy Finn. The North American leg of the band’s Dreamers Are Waiting Tour was expected to kick off in Philadelphia next week, with additional shows planned for New York City, Washington DC and Los Angeles, among others.
Friday night live: Wellington, Timnath high schools play first football games in decades
It's Friday again, Timnath and Wellington! For the first time in decades, high school football is being played in Larimer County outside of Fort Collins, Loveland and Estes Park. With slick new stadiums and schools filled with freshmen and sophomores, the return of the Friday night lights to these growing Northern Colorado towns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katatonia Reveal First North American Tour in 5 Years With The Ocean Collective + Cellar Darling
The time has finally come. Katatonia are making the trek to North America, set to play their first shows stateside in five years. After taking a hiatus in 2018 and then reuniting to record City Burials for a 2020 release, Katatonia are ready to rock the U.S. and Canada once more.
‘Gripping Your Pillow Tight': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Enter Sandman’ at PNC Park
Something special happens when Metallica play their most famous song in the third spot in their setlist. Normally reserved for the finale, "Enter Sandman" received a new lease on life a few months ago when Metallica moved it up much earlier in their live shows. Now, instead of coming right after the slower "Nothing Else Matters" and closing the night out, Metallica have been typically performing "Enter Sandman" between "Creeping Death" and "Ride the Lightning." When you sandwich a song between those two thrashers, it gets taken to a whole new level.
Joe Rainey Announces North American Tour Dates
Joe Rainey has announced a North American tour. The tour dates are in support of his recent debut album, Niineta, which was released earlier this year on Justin Vernon and the Dessner brothers’ 37d03d label. The Minneapolis-based pow wow singer will perform in venues across the United States and Canada, kicking off the tour in Milwaukee before performing at festivals including Pop Montreal, Iowa City’s Feast Festival, and more. Find Rainey’s itinerary below.
Comments / 0