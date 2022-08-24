ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Girlpool announce indefinite hiatus, cancel two thirds of upcoming tour dates

LA indie-rock duo Girlpool have announced their imminent disbandment, confirming that their upcoming North American tour – of which they’ve also cancelled roughly two thirds – will serve as their last run of shows altogether. “After nine years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool...
MUSIC
NME

Crowded House postpone US tour following Elroy Finn injury

Crowded House have postponed their US tour due to an injury sustained by drummer Elroy Finn. The North American leg of the band’s Dreamers Are Waiting Tour was expected to kick off in Philadelphia next week, with additional shows planned for New York City, Washington DC and Los Angeles, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Alter Bridge#Franklin Music Hall#Atlanta#Casino#North American#Ticketmaster#Mammoth Wvh#Fl#Ga#Coca Cola Roxy#Tn#The Wellmont Theater#Paramount#Ct#Quapa
Ultimate Metallica

‘Gripping Your Pillow Tight': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Enter Sandman’ at PNC Park

Something special happens when Metallica play their most famous song in the third spot in their setlist. Normally reserved for the finale, "Enter Sandman" received a new lease on life a few months ago when Metallica moved it up much earlier in their live shows. Now, instead of coming right after the slower "Nothing Else Matters" and closing the night out, Metallica have been typically performing "Enter Sandman" between "Creeping Death" and "Ride the Lightning." When you sandwich a song between those two thrashers, it gets taken to a whole new level.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitchfork

Joe Rainey Announces North American Tour Dates

Joe Rainey has announced a North American tour. The tour dates are in support of his recent debut album, Niineta, which was released earlier this year on Justin Vernon and the Dessner brothers’ 37d03d label. The Minneapolis-based pow wow singer will perform in venues across the United States and Canada, kicking off the tour in Milwaukee before performing at festivals including Pop Montreal, Iowa City’s Feast Festival, and more. Find Rainey’s itinerary below.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy