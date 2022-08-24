Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville Pride Foundation sets opening date for LGBTQ+ community center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is getting a new resource. The Louisville Pride Center is opening up on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville on Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day. It will be the first LGBTQ+ community center the city has seen in more than 30 years.
wdrb.com
Maternity resource event being held Sunday in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources. The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week. It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the...
wdrb.com
5K race held in Louisville to raise awareness, funding for rare cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the goal of raising $125,000 for cancer research, a 5K run was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday. Race to Cure Sarcoma, a 5K run and mile-walk, was hosted at the Big Four Bridge. Almost 40 teams and over 750 people were registered for the event that honors cancers survivors and remembers patients who died from the rare cancer.
wdrb.com
ECTC kicks off training program to prepare students for growing number of manufacturing jobs
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College will get hands-on job training experience as part of new initiative to address the shortage of qualified applicants in the state's manufacturing sector. Gearing Up for Manufacturing — announced Friday on ECTC's campus — will use a $178,000 grant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
Wave 3
Relationship between Louisville Black and Jewish communities under repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The decision by the Jewish Community of Louisville to hire former LMPD Assistant Chief Josh Judah drew intense criticism from Black community leaders and members of the Jewish faith. On Thursday, Judah resigned from the position. His hiring was seen as a symbol of blindness to...
foodanddine.com
Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen
A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
wdrb.com
Louisville Pride Festival planned for Sept. 17 on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Foundation is welcoming the community home this year. The Louisville Pride Festival is themed "Welcome Home" this year. It's scheduled to be held on Bardstown Road, from Grinstead Drive to Longest Avenue, on Sept. 17. "Being LGBTQ means being isolated at some point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Louisville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
wdrb.com
Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
wdrb.com
Black-owned businesses to benefit from new pop-up plaza outside west Louisville track center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PNC Entrepreneur Plaza officially opened Friday as a dedicated space for Black-owned businesses to sell to guests at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in west Louisville. In a news release Friday, the Louisville Urban League unveiled the plaza in celebration of National Black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare hosts hiring event in search for more nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is looking to hire more nurses. On Thursday, the company held a hiring event at the Norton Healthcare Learning Center in east Louisville. Both new graduates and experienced nurses met with staff to learn about open positions and ask questions. This hiring event also...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Loans approved to assist housing developments near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of new housing developments could bring 115 apartments near downtown Louisville. The Downtown Housing Assistance Loan Fund approved $1.92 million for two projects. The first project is in the Audubon Building on Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood. Developers plan to turn it into...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
wdrb.com
Clark County Museum hosting Elvis-themed fundraiser over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will get all shook up in southern Indiana over Labor Day weekend. The "All Shook Up! Celebration" is happening at the Clark County Museum next month. It runs from 2-9 p.m. Sept. 3-4 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5. The...
Comments / 2