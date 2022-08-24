ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

wdrb.com

Maternity resource event being held Sunday in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources. The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week. It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5K race held in Louisville to raise awareness, funding for rare cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the goal of raising $125,000 for cancer research, a 5K run was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday. Race to Cure Sarcoma, a 5K run and mile-walk, was hosted at the Big Four Bridge. Almost 40 teams and over 750 people were registered for the event that honors cancers survivors and remembers patients who died from the rare cancer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen

A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville Pride Festival planned for Sept. 17 on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Foundation is welcoming the community home this year. The Louisville Pride Festival is themed "Welcome Home" this year. It's scheduled to be held on Bardstown Road, from Grinstead Drive to Longest Avenue, on Sept. 17. "Being LGBTQ means being isolated at some point...
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare hosts hiring event in search for more nurses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is looking to hire more nurses. On Thursday, the company held a hiring event at the Norton Healthcare Learning Center in east Louisville. Both new graduates and experienced nurses met with staff to learn about open positions and ask questions. This hiring event also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown

A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Loans approved to assist housing developments near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of new housing developments could bring 115 apartments near downtown Louisville. The Downtown Housing Assistance Loan Fund approved $1.92 million for two projects. The first project is in the Audubon Building on Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood. Developers plan to turn it into...
LOUISVILLE, KY

