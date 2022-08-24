ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been quite the eventful series for Angels superstar Mike Trout against the Rays. Trout hit the ball twice on one swing for an RBI single in the series opener on Monday, reached 1,500 career hits with a solo shot off the C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field on Tuesday and connected on a go-ahead solo blast in the eighth inning before reaching on a run-scoring error in the 10th inning on Wednesday. But it again wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss in 11 innings, as the Angels have dropped the first three games of the series to Tampa Bay, scoring just five runs over that span.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO