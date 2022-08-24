Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB
Berríos finding his stride at crucial time for Blue Jays
BOSTON -- José Berríos has spent the season playing hide and seek with his old self. He’s been hot, cold and one of baseball’s most generous suppliers of souvenirs to fans seated in outfield bleachers across Major League Baseball, but another sharp outing at Fenway Park on Wednesday has renewed optimism that the Berríos of old is back. This time, to stay.
MLB
'He's an ace': Valdez's historic streak key to Astros' success
HOUSTON -- The Astros continue to show that they may have one of the most potent 1-2 punches on the mound as any team in the Majors. After Justin Verlander flirted with another no-hit bid in Tuesday's series opener, Framber Valdez followed that effort on Wednesday night with his 21st consecutive quality start, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight across seven innings in Houston's 5-3 win over the Twins at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Sánchez excels in spot start to give rotation a break
PHILADELPHIA -- Cristopher Sánchez’s contributions Wednesday will be impossible to quantify outside the six innings he pitched in a 7-5 victory over the Reds. The Phillies recalled Sánchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make a spot start, his first in the big leagues since July 15. In the past, they summoned Sánchez because of an injury or because they needed a second starter for a doubleheader. But Philadelphia handed the ball to him Wednesday because the club wanted to give everybody else in its rotation an extra day to rest to gear up for the final weeks of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Trout's homer makes more Halos history
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been quite the eventful series for Angels superstar Mike Trout against the Rays. Trout hit the ball twice on one swing for an RBI single in the series opener on Monday, reached 1,500 career hits with a solo shot off the C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field on Tuesday and connected on a go-ahead solo blast in the eighth inning before reaching on a run-scoring error in the 10th inning on Wednesday. But it again wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss in 11 innings, as the Angels have dropped the first three games of the series to Tampa Bay, scoring just five runs over that span.
MLB
Dunn's first quality start since injury not enough
PHILADELPHIA -- When starting pitcher Justin Dunn arrived in a Spring Training trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to the Mariners, the Reds knew he was still recovering from a right shoulder injury suffered in June 2021. Dunn did rehabilitation and got into the rotation in early August, but he is now finally showing what he can do when healthy.
MLB
'Baby Chuck' Robinson realizes 3rd-generation MLB dream
PHILADELPHIA -- On the day of his Major League debut Wednesday vs. the Phillies, Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson was headed onto the field for batting practice when he saw his grandfather and father -- "Big Chuck" and "Little Chuck" -- on the dirt near the screen. Known as "Baby Chuck" around his family, Robinson stopped and gave them both a hug.
MLB
1st inning proving McKenzie's greatest obstacle
SEATTLE -- It was only once Triston McKenzie got to the bullpen about 30 minutes prior to first pitch in the team’s 3-1 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday afternoon that the Guardians knew he’d be able to make his start. McKenzie woke up in...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
With help from veteran teammate, Bello has strongest outing
BOSTON -- The Brayan Bello who stood on the Fenway Park mound for five electric innings on Wednesday night was the one who garnered all the hype during his ascension through the farm system. The growing pains Bello experienced in his first three starts are subsiding, and that was evident...
MLB
Key to Witt's latest surge? 'Go have fun'
KANSAS CITY -- As Bobby Witt Jr. rounded first base Wednesday night, he pointed out beyond right field to the Royals’ bullpen, where Carlos Hernández waved and several relievers smiled. It might be a new tradition Witt’s trying to establish, “showing the bullpen some love,” he says. It...
MLB
Rays (6 straight wins) are rolling at just the right time
ST. PETERSBURG -- Thirteen days ago, the Rays were in fourth place in the American League East and a half-game behind the Orioles for the final AL Wild Card spot. After completing a four-game sweep of the Angels with an 8-3 victory on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field, they’ve jumped to second in the division and are standing alone atop the Wild Card standings.
MLB
Goldy (2 HR, 5 RBIs) making 'miracle' Triple Crown push
CHICAGO -- With a three-hit, two-home run and five-RBI day in Thursday afternoon's 8-3 win over the Cubs, Cardinals superstar Paul Goldschmidt is within two home runs of having a hold of all three legs of the NL Triple Crown with a little more than a month remaining in the regular season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Orioles again lack support for Watkins' strong start
BALTIMORE -- Without John Means and without, arguably, Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles have struggled to stumble upon consistent, lengthy pitching. They seem to have found that in some form via Spenser Watkins, who turned in yet another revival start in a recent stretch full of them in Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the White Sox at Camden Yards.
MLB
'Thrilled' Hoyer sees flashes of 2014 Cubs in '22 club
CHICAGO -- Cade Horton sat in the Cubs' dugout on Thursday morning, wearing a new blue cap and Chicago's home white jersey, looking out at the old ballpark he hopes to pitch in someday. The pitching prospect was asked for his initial reaction to seeing Wrigley Field. "I can feel...
MLB
Hottest hitting prospect from each team
We’re coming up on the end of a long season in Minor League Baseball. The High-A and Single-A seasons come to a close on Sept. 11, with Double-A following on Sept. 18 and Triple-A on Sept. 28. After nearly five months of constant play, some hitters might be excused for tiring and slowing down in the final stretch.
MLB
Muñoz bests J-Ram in epic 'cat-and-mouse game'
SEATTLE -- The better at-bats to watch in Major League Baseball are those pitting the best pitchers against the best hitters. It’s an objective, albeit obvious, take. But the best at-bats in the Majors are those in which the opponents deliver on those high-stakes showdowns and the audience comes away appreciating both sides even more than they already did, regardless of the outcome of the battle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
'Labrador retrievers' Thomas, Varsho shine in outfield
CHICAGO -- The D-backs played a complete game on Friday, with the offense delivering an early knockout blow and Tommy Henry battling through five innings on a night when he didn't have his best stuff. It all added up to a 7-2 Arizona win over the White Sox with outfielder...
MLB
J-Rod, Mariners on verge of mega-extension (source)
SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez is going to be the face of the Mariners for a long, long time. The club is finalizing a long-term deal with the star rookie that's worth $210 million guaranteed and carries the possibility of maxing out as the longest and largest in MLB history at $470 million, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the deal, which could be worth eight, 13, 16 or 18 years, based on player and team options.
MLB
Blue Jays cap road trip with 2nd sweep at Fenway
BOSTON -- Three games and a marathon later, the Blue Jays have officially claimed Fenway Park as Canadian territory. Thursday’s 6-5 win, with 10 innings slowly spread across four hours and 22 minutes, capped the Blue Jays’ second consecutive sweep of the Red Sox in Boston, making them 8-1 at Fenway this season and 13-3 against Boston overall.
MLB
Ejected Arenado red hot, then bats go ice cold
CHICAGO -- Nolan Arenado is one of the game’s fieriest players when it comes to his competitiveness, and he uses that as fuel for the engine that drives him to be great. Occasionally, the Cardinals’ third baseman said somewhat apologetically, that fire bubbles over -- especially when he feels he is right about something.
Comments / 0