ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Thief#Property Crime
CBS News

Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada

Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
RENO, NV
CBS News

Stolen vehicle suspect at large after evading police during pursuit

Authorities are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who led them on brief pursuit Thursday morning before ditching the car on the side of the freeway and running on foot. Police were dispatched to the 6900 block of Vantage Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a car had just been stolen. They located the car, a Mercedes, and briefly engaged in pursuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m. Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Two stolen vehicle suspects arrested in Century City following pursuit ending in crash

Police arrested a pair of stolen vehicle suspects in Century City late Thursday evening after they were led on a brief pursuit through the Southland. According to Beverly Hills Police Department, the two men are believed to have stolen a vehicle from North Hollywood at around 9:30 p.m., after learning about the incident from Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in Glen Burnie; driver accused of running from scene

BALTIMORE -- A woman was killed and a man is seriously injured after they were hit by a car Wednesday evening in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. The occupants of the vehicle involved initially ran from the scene, according to police, but later returned. The 19-year-old driver faces a slew of charges, including criminally negligent manslaughter and failure to remain at the scene.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS News

Man hit, killed by car while crossing road in Arnold

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Arnold, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 8:50 p.m. to southbound Ritchie Highway at Arnold Road for the crash. The pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old Gerome Cannon, was pronounced dead on the scene.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy