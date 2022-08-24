Read full article on original website
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
Annual White Coat Ceremony held at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The annual White Coat Ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Friday helped welcome incoming medical students while also honoring this year’s inductees into the Gold Humanism Honor Society. The society was established to honor senior medical students, residents and faculty to elevate the concept...
Moms on a Mission seeking volunteers at East High School
MADISON, Wis. – A group of local moms is looking volunteers interested in supporting Madison East High School students as they continue their efforts to help curb violence at the school. Following a series of fights, safety concerns, and behavioral incidents at the school last fall, members of Moms...
Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes. The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers. Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary...
‘We’re asking for recognition’: UW Health nurses explain why they plan to strike
MADISON, Wis. — Justin Giebel saw the impacts of Act 10’s union busting in 2011: his father was a teacher. So when he joined UW Health as a nurse shortly before the pandemic, just as re-unionization efforts began making headway at the company, it wasn’t long before he signed onto the effort.
Therapy dogs return to Dane County airport after pandemic pause
MADISON, Wis. — Initially put on pause because of the pandemic, a group of furry friends finally returned to the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday to help travelers de-stress. “The public have been asking where the dogs are,” Dane County Regional Airport director of marketing and communications Michael...
UPDATE: UW Health says nurses’ plan to strike ‘disappointing’
MADISON, Wis. — Nurses at UW Health have voted to strike next month if the healthcare provider doesn’t address their concerns about patient care and recognize their union. The group of nurses voted Wednesday night to strike, setting strike dates of 7 a.m. September 13 through 7 a.m. September 16. In a statement released overnight, the group says they are still willing to work with administrators at UW Health to address concerns about staffing levels and staff retention and want to leave the door open for dialogue even as they announce their plans to strike.
Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point
MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say. “Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday.
Draft plan finds nearly $80 million in project needs in Platteville
A draft of Platteville’s capital improvement plan identified nearly $80 million in projects that city leaders would like to complete in the next five years. The plan with more than 150 projects was presented to Platteville Common Council members this week. Higher-priority projects include construction of the city’s new fire station, budgeted at $10 million, and replacement of the city’s severe weather warning system, estimated to cost over $250,000. Lower-priority items include some smaller street projects and the creation of a city amphitheater. City staff will determine which projects are financially feasible given available funding sources.
2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. next to see Vision Zero speed limit reductions
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison says approximately 2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. on Madison’s west side is the next stretch of road that will see speed limit reductions beginning next week as part of the Vision Zero plan. Starting Monday, August 29, Mineral Point Rd....
Decision On Change To Lafayette County Courthouse Hours Delayed
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors have postponed a decision on whether to change the office hours for the county courthouse and other county offices. According to a report, Supervisors recently voted to postpone changing the office hours from the current 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays. Supervisor John Reichling said he is concerned that residents would expect county employees to be in their offices but instead would be frustrated by the changed office hours. Executive, Rules and Legislative Committee Chair and Supervisor Carmen McDonald said retaining and recruiting employees was part of the reason for the proposed changes, along with safety for courthouse employees who are in the building near closing time when few other employees are around. County Board Chair Jack Sauer said he was confident that a majority of courthouse employees don’t want the changes. Supervisor Lee Gill made the motion to postpone the decision until next month, and it was seconded by Supervisor Donna Flannery.
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
Boscobel man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
A Boscobel man will spend seven and a half years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in the La Crosse area. 31-year-old Wesley Dollar of Boscobel was sentenced on Wednesday to 7.5 years for first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm as a felon, and bail jumping. In December, when Dollar was free on bond, drove through a Holmen neighborhood and fired one round into a house, using a high-powered rifle. One person was injured in the incident.
Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say
DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time later and took them into custody without incident.
Richland County law enforcement searching for whoever caused ‘extensive property damage’ at fairgrounds
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever drove through a large grassy area county’s fairgrounds over the weekend, causing “extensive property damage.”. In a Facebook post, the agency said the person or people tried to enter the race track at...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city. In an update Thursday morning, MPD reported conducting 21 “enhanced traffic enforcement projects” — focusing on policing speeding and impaired...
Meet the Pet of the Week: Beverly
This week’s pet of the week, Beverly, is a young adult dwarf-mix rabbit who was transferred to Dane County recently. She’s a relaxed bunny who’s litterbox trained and enjoys playing with her toys. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Badgers and (root) beer? UW o-line partners with Sprecher
MADISON, Wis. — The NIL deals keep rolling in for the Wisconsin football team. Thursday night the UW offensive line celebrated their partnership with Sprecher Brewing Company over a meal and a handful of craft sodas. But this isn’t just an individual partnership, Sprecher teamed up with the entire...
Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions. “It’s a...
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an...
