Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
ComicBook
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reunite with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in season four of hit action show The Boys: 'Can't tell you how excited I am'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will bring a taste of the Supernatural to The Boys. It was revealed Thursday that the actor, 56, had signed on to be a recurring guest star on season four of the hit Prime Video series. The job reunites him with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, 48, and...
wegotthiscovered.com
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
CNET
More People Need to Watch the Trippiest Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video
Enjoy movies that have you questioning the fabric of reality? I have one request... Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
tvinsider.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’: Amazon Releases Creepy Trailer for Naomi Watts Psychological Thriller (VIDEO)
Naomi Watts takes center stage in Amazon Prime Video‘s Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The streamer has revealed the unsettling trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 16. It stars Watts as the titular mommy, who returns home after a recent cosmetic surgery with her face wrapped in bandages. Her twin sons, Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), soon become concerned with their mother’s odd behavior.
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans name and shame the flicks they knew would suck within seconds
There aren’t many things more deflating for a paying cinema patron than sitting down to enjoy a movie that you’ve paid to see, only to discover within a matter of moments that it’s going to be awful. To be fair, as hard as the marketing department may...
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
